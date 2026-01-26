Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that this achievement is the result of an integrated research and development project supported by the Presidential Court, through which advanced scientific methodologies were developed to monitor fish stocks and analyze marine ecosystems. The project leverages big data and modern technologies to support policies and legislation, driven by a commitment to the sustainability of natural resources as a cornerstone of comprehensive national security. He emphasized that protecting marine wealth is not merely an environmental obligation, but a national strategy to enhance food security and reduce reliance on imports.