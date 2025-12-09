Agriculture thrives in Abu Dhabi as licences soar 29% in nine months

UAE's capital city gets rising interest in farming, fisheries, and livestock sectors
Abu Dhabi: Agriculture is gaining momentum in Abu Dhabi, with the number of agricultural, fisheries, and livestock licences rising 29% in the first nine months of 2025, according to the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA).
The surge underscores the effectiveness of initiatives aimed at enhancing food security and reflects the sector’s growing appeal to local and international investors.
Between January and September 2025, ADRA issued 152 new licences in the sector, up from 118 during the same period in 2024. Active licences also increased by 13.5%, reaching 1,425 by the end of Q3 2025.
Al Ain continues to be the hub of agricultural activity in the emirate, accounting for 61.8% of new licences and 63% of active licences. The region saw 94 new licences during the first nine months, bringing the total active licences in Al Ain to 896. These enterprises play a key role in supporting food security, generating jobs, and driving economic growth.
Abu Dhabi is also expanding opportunities on farms, with permissible economic activities rising from 71 to 145 under a decision issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The updated framework covers a wide range of activities, including plant production, food support services, industrial support, recreation, and heritage initiatives, promoting smart and sustainable agriculture.
Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said, “Abu Dhabi is building an integrated ecosystem to support agriculture, fisheries, and livestock, reflecting the sector’s critical role in achieving food security. The steady growth in licences highlights the success of initiatives by ADRA, ADAFSA, and the Khalifa Fund in attracting investors and entrepreneurs.”
Al Mansoori added that the emirate is fostering innovation in agriculture through programmes like the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA), launched in 2024, and other initiatives that support smart farming, water efficiency, and sustainable food production.
The sector’s growth is evident in recent statistics: from 2019 to 2024, the value of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries output grew 38% to AED 9.5 billion, while exports of agricultural and food products rose 37.5% to AED 8.7 billion.
With continued government support and investment, Abu Dhabi’s agriculture sector is poised for further expansion, driving economic diversification and cementing the emirate’s position as a leader in sustainable and innovative farming.
