K-food expands UAE presence, from quick commerce to halal-certified Hanwoo processing plants

Korean food continues to expand its footprint in the UAE, driven by a series of initiatives led by the Dubai office of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), a government agency under Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

At the centre of this growth is aT’s Localisation Support Project, which focuses on addressing non-tariff barriers and helping Korean food companies adapt to local regulations and distribution systems across the Middle East. By providing practical assistance and market guidance, the programme helps Korean brands navigate complex import requirements and establish a stronger foundation for export.

As part of these efforts, a Korean Hanwoo beef processing plant recently obtained halal certification from UAE authorities, marking the first Korean facility to achieve such certification.

“The Halal Trade and Marketing Center is proud to have played a role in assisting the Korean Hanwoo beef processing plant to achieve compliance with UAE halal standards,” said Tomás Guerrero, Director at the Halal Trade and Marketing Center (HTMC).

“We remain committed to our productive partnership with aT Korea in helping Korean F&B companies export their exceptional products to the UAE.”