K-food expands UAE presence, from quick commerce to halal-certified Hanwoo processing plants

aT Dubai strengthens localisation efforts to remove trade barriers, raise K-food awareness
Korean food continues to expand its footprint in the UAE, driven by a series of initiatives led by the Dubai office of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), a government agency under Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
At the centre of this growth is aT’s Localisation Support Project, which focuses on addressing non-tariff barriers and helping Korean food companies adapt to local regulations and distribution systems across the Middle East. By providing practical assistance and market guidance, the programme helps Korean brands navigate complex import requirements and establish a stronger foundation for export.
As part of these efforts, a Korean Hanwoo beef processing plant recently obtained halal certification from UAE authorities, marking the first Korean facility to achieve such certification.
“The Halal Trade and Marketing Center is proud to have played a role in assisting the Korean Hanwoo beef processing plant to achieve compliance with UAE halal standards,” said Tomás Guerrero, Director at the Halal Trade and Marketing Center (HTMC).
“We remain committed to our productive partnership with aT Korea in helping Korean F&B companies export their exceptional products to the UAE.”
aT is also expanding consumer access through collaboration with Instashop, the region’s leading quick commerce platform. The partnership makes a range of Korean products — such as ramen, sauces and beverages — easily available to UAE consumers. Through targeted promotions and influencer-driven campaigns, K-food is becoming an increasingly familiar and trusted choice among local households.
In addition, the K-food Supporters programme encourages local influencers and consumers to share their experiences with Korean food, creating authentic engagement and growing awareness of K-food within everyday life.
On the trade front, aT organises the Buy Korean Food (BKF) event, inviting key buyers from across the Middle East to Korea for export consultation sessions. The programme introduces competitive Korean products and facilitates direct business opportunities for regional importers.
“We plan to continue reflecting the voices of local consumers and the food industry so that Korean food can become more widely known and positively recognised,” said Hyejin Kwon, Deputy Manager of the Localisation Support Project at aT Dubai.
“Beyond simple product promotion, we aim to share the stories, values, and high-quality image of Korean cuisine, further enhancing trust and preference for K-food across the UAE and the Middle East.”
By highlighting the stories, quality, and values behind Korean cuisine, aT aims to promote wider recognition and appreciation of Korean food, helping K-food establish a strong and positive reputation across the UAE and the broader Middle East.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.