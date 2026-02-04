Abu Dhabi: Major marine initiative after hitting 100% sustainable fishing target

New programme aims to boost fish stocks, expand reefs and strengthen food security by 2030
Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the Hamdan bin Zayed: The World’s Richest Seas initiative, a long-term programme aimed at sharply increasing fish stocks in the emirate and achieving one of the highest fish densities globally by 2030.
The announcement was made on UAE National Environment Day and coincided with a major milestone for Abu Dhabi, which reached a 100 per cent Sustainable Fishing Index by the end of 2025, up from just 8 per cent in 2018.
The milestone was highlighted during a meeting of the Global Councils for Sustainable Development Goals, chaired by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future. Heads of global councils from 17 countries and senior UAE officials attended the meeting.
EAD said the improvement in fisheries sustainability reflects Abu Dhabi’s integrated regulatory and scientific approach to marine management. The strategy has focused on protecting marine ecosystems while increasing the availability of locally sourced, renewable food, strengthening the emirate’s national food security framework.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD, said the achievement was driven by the continued support of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
He said reaching a 100 per cent Sustainable Fishing Index marked a turning point for marine conservation in Abu Dhabi.
“The launch of this initiative represents a continuation of an approach grounded in science, innovation and the regulation of marine practices – one that enhances the sea’s productivity while preserving its natural balance for the benefit of future generations and contributes to strengthening our food security,” he said.
A core pillar of the initiative is the development of productive marine habitats. One of its flagship projects, Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens, aims to establish new underwater sites through the deployment of 40,000 artificial reef modules, with the number expected to rise to 80,000 by 2030 through cross-sector partnerships.
EAD said the artificial reefs are designed to attract fish, increase biodiversity and strengthen natural productivity across Abu Dhabi’s waters. These efforts are supported by complementary programmes, including a coral rehabilitation project targeting four million cultivated coral colonies and the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, which aims to plant 50 million mangrove trees by 2030.
The initiatives rely on advanced technologies and artificial intelligence for environmental monitoring, data analysis and site selection, allowing authorities to maximise ecological impact while supporting a sustainable food system.
Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of EAD’s Board, said the initiative builds on Abu Dhabi’s progress in fisheries management.
“The remarkable rise in the Sustainable Fishing Index – from 8 per cent to 100 per cent in just six years – demonstrates the effectiveness of the regulatory policies adopted by Abu Dhabi,” he said.
“The initiative provides an integrated framework that brings together the protection of marine habitats with the development of fish stocks. It strengthens the sustainable use of natural resources in line with the highest international standards, firmly anchoring the contribution of fisheries to national food security.”
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said the initiative reflects a clear vision to build a more productive and resilient marine ecosystem.
“Expanding the network of protected areas to cover 20 per cent of the emirate’s total area represents one of the initiative’s core pillars, providing effective protection for sensitive habitats and strengthening their capacity for natural regeneration,” she said.
She added that EAD would continue to implement science-led programmes, including artificial reef deployment, fishing regulation and fish stock enhancement, to ensure the initiative’s objectives are met by 2030.
EAD said the Hamdan bin Zayed: The World’s Richest Seas initiative further positions Abu Dhabi as a global benchmark for sustainable natural resource management, supporting long-term marine resilience and reinforcing food security for future generations.
