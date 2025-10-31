The new fleet is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced plans to introduce more than 500 environmentally friendly vehicles before the end of 2025, as part of a major drive to modernise public sanitation services across Abu Dhabi.
The new fleet — which includes automated street sweepers and washers, heavy-duty equipment, water tankers, and specialised boats for beach and shoreline cleaning — is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent, equivalent to roughly 1,775 tonnes of CO₂ annually.
In line with Abu Dhabi’s smart city vision, every vehicle will be equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enable real-time tracking and coordination. Some units will feature 360-degree high-definition cameras, while others will use artificial intelligence–powered scanners to detect waste, identify compliance violations, and flag infrastructure damage.
All data collected will feed directly into DMT’s Public Cleanliness Platform, enhancing crew deployment, asset management, and operational efficiency while reducing the need for manual inspections.
As part of the pilot phase, 10 vehicles in the existing fleet have been upgraded with AI systems and deployed across Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, before expansion to Al Ain and other regions of the emirate.
“The new fleet reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and eco-friendly cleanliness solutions that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in public services, liveability, and smart-city technologies,” said Rashid Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations Support at DMT.
The announcement follows Abu Dhabi’s recent achievement of ranking fifth globally in the IMD Smart City Index, up five places from its 2024 position.
