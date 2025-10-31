GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi to deploy 500 AI-enabled eco-friendly vehicles by 2025

The new fleet is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi's DMT will launch more than 500 vehicles with AI-powered scanners before the end of 2025 to further enhance cleanliness across Abu Dhabi
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced plans to introduce more than 500 environmentally friendly vehicles before the end of 2025, as part of a major drive to modernise public sanitation services across Abu Dhabi.

The new fleet — which includes automated street sweepers and washers, heavy-duty equipment, water tankers, and specialised boats for beach and shoreline cleaning — is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent, equivalent to roughly 1,775 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Smart technology for efficient cleaning

In line with Abu Dhabi’s smart city vision, every vehicle will be equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enable real-time tracking and coordination. Some units will feature 360-degree high-definition cameras, while others will use artificial intelligence–powered scanners to detect waste, identify compliance violations, and flag infrastructure damage.

Linked to smart cleanliness platform

All data collected will feed directly into DMT’s Public Cleanliness Platform, enhancing crew deployment, asset management, and operational efficiency while reducing the need for manual inspections.

Pilot phase before full rollout

As part of the pilot phase, 10 vehicles in the existing fleet have been upgraded with AI systems and deployed across Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, before expansion to Al Ain and other regions of the emirate.

Supporting smart city goals

“The new fleet reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and eco-friendly cleanliness solutions that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in public services, liveability, and smart-city technologies,” said Rashid Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations Support at DMT.

The announcement follows Abu Dhabi’s recent achievement of ranking fifth globally in the IMD Smart City Index, up five places from its 2024 position.

