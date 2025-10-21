GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi rolls out self-driving street-cleaning fleet

The project reduces reliance on manual labour and ensures optimal public hygiene

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi rolls out self-driving street-cleaning fleet
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has launched a fleet of Robosweeper autonomous cleaning vehicles on the Abu Dhabi Corniche. 

The project, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, is overseen by the DMT. It underscores the emirate’s aim to innovative, intelligent, and sustainable public facility management.

The Robosweepers offer an advanced cleaning and sanitization solution utilizing sensors and modern navigation technologies. The units move along pre-programmed routes, cleaning without direct human intervention. Designed for urban environments such as pavements, squares, and pedestrian areas, they help reduce the reliance on manual labour while ensuring optimal public hygiene services.

The initiative is a crucial step in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build an integrated advanced services system, aligning with the emirate’s strategy for enhanced operational efficiency and quality of life.

Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary at DMT said: “The deployment of such technology exemplifies our proactive approach to integrating cutting-edge technology into public infrastructure. By pioneering such solutions, we are actively shaping a future where innovation directly contributes to operational management and enhances the well-being of our community. This programme reinforces Abu Dhabi's global standing as a forward-thinking, highly efficient capital city.

Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “The launch of this project reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to continuing investment in smart and green solutions that advance the transport and public services sector, enhance operational efficiency, and adopt the latest technological innovations in line with global best practices.

“This represents an important step towards building a unified framework that improves the environment, enhances community wellbeing, and secures a better future for generations to come in Abu Dhabi.”

 Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2, said: “We are proud to partner with the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Municipality on this venture, which demonstrates our dedication to developing innovative robotics and intelligent service solutions. The RoboSweeper devices represents a leap forward in building future cities, and we remain committed to investing in technologies that support Abu Dhabi’s vision and meet the needs of the community, today and in the future.”

This undertaking is part of a broader vision to improve living standards in the emirate, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in planning and eco-friendly transport.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
