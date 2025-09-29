Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week to shape future of smart mobility

The week will open on 10 November with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Summit
The Autonomous Systems Council will host the inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week from 10 to 15 November 2025.
The event is part of the emirate’s strategy to shape the future of autonomous and smart mobility technologies, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for the development of autonomous systems and smart mobility solutions.
Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building an integrated, innovation-driven ecosystem, the week will bring together international experts to explore advancements that boost competitiveness, enhance the efficiency of smart transport, and promote sustainable mobility—ultimately improving overall quality of life.
The summit will serve as a forum to examine the latest innovations in mobility, shape policies, support projects, and translate ideas into practical applications.
Speaking to Gulf News in an exclusive interview about Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said:
“Smart systems and mobility technologies are evolving and spreading rapidly. Regulations specific to these systems are an urgent necessity. In Abu Dhabi, we adopt a phased approach to ensure that new legislation is developed in harmony with existing laws, avoiding any conflicts. This framework is built on close coordination between local and federal entities, ensuring cohesive regulations that safeguard society and protect rights, while also supporting the innovation journey. These efforts further position Abu Dhabi as a key contributor to shaping global regulatory frameworks for smart systems.”
On the economic potential of smart mobility technologies to boost productivity and reduce costs, and the sectors expected to benefit, Dr. Al Ghafli explained:
“The adoption of smart mobility systems will help lower operating and maintenance costs and optimize resource utilization, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy. Projections indicate that the key beneficiaries will include the transport and logistics sector, insurance, energy, as well as tourism and retail—through the development of seamless and smart mobility solutions. These transformations also unlock significant investment opportunities in innovation, data analytics, and cybersecurity, supporting the UAE’s path toward a more diversified and resilient economy. In doing so, Abu Dhabi consolidates its role as a regional driver aligned with global economic shifts in smart mobility.”
Commenting on the integration of smart mobility technologies into the market, and whether there are plans for unified legislation to ensure safety and efficiency, Dr. Al Ghafli said:
“The introduction of smart mobility technologies follows a structured, phased approach—starting with field trials, moving to supervised pilot operations, and eventually reaching full commercial deployment. These phases are complemented by institutional efforts to harmonize technical and legislative standards in collaboration with local and international partners, ensuring alignment with global best practices. This approach is built on three pillars: enhancing safety, improving operational efficiency, and building public trust in this emerging system. Through these efforts, Abu Dhabi continues to serve as a global platform for developing and adopting modern smart mobility standards.”
Advanced and intelligent monitoring systems
On how principles of efficiency, safety, and sustainability are being embedded in the use of smart vehicles, and the control mechanisms introduced by the UAE, Dr. Al Ghafli added:
“The UAE places efficiency, safety, and sustainability as core pillars in its transformation toward a knowledge-based economy and smart mobility projects. Abu Dhabi is leading these efforts through the adoption of clear legislation, advanced regulatory systems, and the mandatory application of recognized international standards by operators. The emirate has also established advanced monitoring centers, rapid emergency response mechanisms, and robust governance frameworks to ensure that the transition to smart vehicles takes place in a safe and sustainable manner—enhancing quality of life and supporting the national economy. In this way, Abu Dhabi reinforces its global leadership as a comprehensive model for integrating efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the smart mobility sector.”
