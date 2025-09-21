Dubai gears up for global self-driving transport congress and challenge

Mega event to gather global experts, showcase autonomous mobility innovations
Dubai: Dubai is gearing up to host one of the world’s most influential gatherings on autonomous mobility, reaffirming its role as a pioneer in future transport systems.
The fourth edition of the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport will open on Wednesday, 24 September, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The two-day event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the event will run under the theme “Redefining Mobility … The Path to Autonomy” and will showcase the latest advancements in self-driving technology, urban mobility, and sustainable transport solutions.
The Congress is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants from across the globe, including industry leaders, government officials, researchers, and developers of cutting-edge technologies. More than 80 speakers will take the stage in over 45 workshops and seminars, while an exhibition featuring 50 leading companies will highlight breakthroughs in autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and smart infrastructure.
Exhibitors include international heavyweights such as Baidu Apollo International, Uber, Pony.ai, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), among others. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience self-driving vehicles slated for deployment in Dubai by 2026.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the Congress is a defining moment in Dubai’s vision for transport.
He emphasised: “Hosting the Congress and the Challenge represents a pivotal step in Dubai’s journey to leading the future of smart mobility and consolidating its global position in innovation.”
Al Tayer added: “This global event reflects the vision of the wise leadership to position Dubai as the world’s smartest city and to bolster the sustainability of its mobility ecosystem in ways that enhance community well-being. It also forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to implement Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which seeks to transform 25% of all journeys in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030.”
One of the highlights of the Congress is the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, held this year under the theme “Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone.” The competition has attracted remarkable international interest, with applications exceeding expectations by 170%.
The final round will feature five contenders — four international consortia and one company — each tasked with designing a model urban district where multiple modes of transport integrate seamlessly to serve residents’ needs.
The finalists are:
WeRide / Deutsche Bahn consortium (China and Germany)
BrightDrive / AlpLab / Shiptec / SeaBubbles consortium (Switzerland, France, UAE, and Austria)
Orcauboat / PIKMOVING / Heriot-Watt University Dubai consortium (UAE and China)
SURAA / Arti consortium (Austria)
Zelos Technology (Singapore and China)
These teams have undergone rigorous technical reviews, field trials, and business plan assessments. Winners will be honoured during the Congress’s opening day.
The Congress will feature an impressive line-up of keynote speakers, including His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, and Sol Rashidi, the world’s first Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Rashidi, who has held senior roles at major North American tech companies, will deliver the keynote address at the opening session.
Other renowned speakers include Dr Steven Shladover, a global authority on self-driving transport technologies with over 40 years at the University of California, Berkeley; Augustin Friedel, Associate Partner at MHP — a Porsche company — and a specialist in autonomous driving software; and Daan Roosegaarde, an international innovator and Nasa Innovation Team member.
Through the Congress and Challenge, RTA aims to position Dubai as a living laboratory for autonomous mobility. The initiative directly supports the city’s long-term strategy to cut transport costs, improve safety, reduce congestion, and provide seamless connectivity for residents and visitors alike.
As Al Tayer noted: “Through the Congress and the Challenge, RTA aims to attract leading global companies, universities, and specialised research institutions in the field of autonomous mobility to develop innovative solutions that advance Dubai’s transition towards future transport systems founded on advanced technologies, reduced operational costs, and higher levels of road safety. The event also provides a platform to showcase the latest innovations and to encourage knowledge exchange among industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers.”
By convening global experts and showcasing real-world applications of autonomous technologies, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a hub of innovation — and a city determined to redefine the future of mobility.
