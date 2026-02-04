Dubai’s race to a 20-minute city is underway, RTA Chief reveals vision

Speaking at the World Government Summit, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of RTA, highlighted how Dubai is using autonomous taxis, AI-powered traffic management, and clean-energy buses to reshape urban mobility.

“For a long time, taxis were operated by drivers. Today in Dubai, autonomous taxis are becoming part of the daily commute,” he said, noting that starting with 100 autonomous vehicles, the plan is to hit over 1,000 in the near future as Dubai aims for 25 per cent of all trips to be driverless by 2030.

“Soon, flying taxis will connect the city as well,” he said, a day after unveiling details of the first phase of the Dubai Loop project.