Dubai’s public transport gets big boost with 250 new buses

Arrival of first batch under 735-bus deal marks major leap towards green mobility
Dubai: Dubai has taken a decisive step towards a greener, more efficient public transport network with the arrival of 250 new buses including the UAE’s largest-ever fleet of electric buses, giving a major boost to daily commuting and reinforcing the city’s long-term sustainability goals.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday announced that the first batch forms part of a larger contract to procure 735 multi-size buses that meet the European low-carbon emissions standard Euro 6. The delivery includes 40 electric buses, described as the first and largest deployment of their kind in the UAE, with the remaining units scheduled to arrive by the end of 2026.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, inspected the Zhongtong electric bus, the first of its type to operate on Dubai’s urban routes. He was accompanied by senior RTA officials including Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency.
Custom-built for local conditions, the bus can travel up to 280 kilometres on a single charge, allowing it to complete a full day’s service without returning to the depot. It features a 434 kilowatt-hour battery supported by a 360-kilowatt ABB charger.
During the inspection, Al Tayer was briefed on the vehicle’s specifications. The 12-metre-long bus accommodates up to 70 passengers and is fitted with a 360-degree camera system. It complies with international safety standards, holds global certifications, and features an advanced battery-cooling system designed for the UAE’s climate. The electric bus was tested in Dubai for more than three months, delivering strong results in energy efficiency, braking performance, air-conditioning, system stability and overall safety. The trials recorded a 95% satisfaction rate among drivers and passengers.
Al Tayer said: “The procurement of the new buses forms part of the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. These directives aim to deliver a sustainable and flexible public transport system that facilitates mobility for residents and visitors, enhances quality of life, strengthens Dubai’s global competitiveness as a leading destination for major international events, and supports the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.”
He added: “The initiative also forms part of an integrated strategic plan developed by RTA to advance Dubai’s public transport system in line with global best practices. The plan seeks to deliver the highest standards of service to public transport users and to keep pace with the continuous growth in ridership, to make public transport the preferred choice for residents.”
Highlighting the long-term environmental impact, Al Tayer said: “In the near future, there will be a gradual increase in the number of electric buses operating across the Emirate, in line with national directions to reduce the carbon footprint and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s largest urban economies.”
“These efforts also support RTA’s Zero-Emission Public Transport Strategy 2050, which aims to convert all buses, taxis and limousine vehicles to zero-emission operation. Under this strategy, RTA seeks to transition 100% of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen power by 2050,” Al Tayer noted.
The contract covers 40 Zhongtong electric buses built to Gulf specifications, along with 549 city-service buses including 400 MAN buses and 149 Zhongtong buses, all designed to high safety and comfort standards. These vehicles are powered by Euro 6 engines and classified as Class II under the United Nations vehicle classification system, enabling flexible operation on both urban and inter-urban routes.
The agreement also includes 76 double-decker Volvo buses and 70 articulated Isuzu Anadolu buses to serve high-density corridors and newly developed districts, expanding geographical coverage and increasing passenger capacity across Dubai.
Most of the new buses are equipped with advanced systems such as Driver Behaviour Monitoring, Automated Passenger Counting and Driver Identity Authentication, enhancing safety, operational efficiency and fare compliance. Passenger-focused features include ergonomic seating, seat belts in family-designated areas, low-floor entrances for People of Determination, dedicated child seating, bicycle spaces, Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and high-quality interior finishes.
In a regional first, RTA has also adopted a national standardised fuel-consumption testing protocol, supporting greater operational efficiency and reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to financial and environmental sustainability — while making public transport a more attractive, reliable and future-ready choice for residents and visitors alike.
