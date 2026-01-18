Dubai’s public transport gets big boost with 250 new buses

Al Tayer said: “The procurement of the new buses forms part of the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. These directives aim to deliver a sustainable and flexible public transport system that facilitates mobility for residents and visitors, enhances quality of life, strengthens Dubai’s global competitiveness as a leading destination for major international events, and supports the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.”