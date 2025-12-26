Dubai e-scooter rules: RTA sets safety standards for public transport

Only e-scooters with maximum dimensions of 120cm by 70cm by 40cm are permitted
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has outlined eight safety requirements governing the carriage of electric scooters on public transport, as part of its efforts to protect passengers and maintain smooth movement across the emirate’s transport network.
The authority said the measures are designed to regulate how e-scooters are taken onto buses, metro and tram services, reflecting the growing use of modern, micro-mobility options in the city while prioritising safety and passenger comfort, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Under the rules, only e-scooters with maximum dimensions of 120cm by 70cm by 40cm are permitted. Scooters must be clean, dry and fully folded before boarding. Intercity coach buses are excluded from the policy, and no more than two e-scooters are allowed per journey.
The authority said riders must use wide access doors when loading or unloading scooters and store them exclusively in designated areas inside vehicles.
Scooters must be secured using approved straps and fixing points and remain firmly in place throughout the trip to prevent obstruction or safety risks.
In guidance published on its digital platforms, the authority also stressed that riding e-scooters inside stations or on pedestrian bridges is prohibited, as is charging e-scooters at Dubai Metro and Tram stations.
The transport authority said the rules are part of its wider strategy to promote the safe and responsible use of electric scooters across Dubai.
Users are urged to follow traffic regulations, including riding only on designated or shared paths and avoiding restricted areas, to reduce accidents and protect pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.
RTA noted that e-scooters have become a convenient and environmentally friendly mode of transport, helping to ease congestion, reduce carbon emissions and support short urban trips, particularly in residential and high-density areas. Realising these benefits, the authority said, depends on full compliance with safety rules and responsible behaviour.
Riders were also advised to adhere to posted speed limits, maintain safe distances from others and ensure visibility at all times by wearing helmets, reflective vests and bright or light-coloured clothing, especially during evening and night hours.
The authority said adherence to these measures enhances not only individual safety but also the comfort and security of all public transport users, contributing to a safer and more respectful mobility environment.
It added that continued cooperation between e-scooter users and transport authorities is essential to advancing Dubai’s sustainable transport policies and reinforcing its status as a smart, environmentally conscious city.
