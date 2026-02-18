Dubai commercial transport sector grows 40% in 2025

RTA says sector revenues hit Dh8.4b with 16,900+ companies registered
Dubai: Dubai’s commercial transport sector recorded more than 40 per cent growth in licensed companies in 2025, with annual revenues exceeding Dh8.4 billion, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the number of licensed commercial transport companies rose from 12,100 in 2024 to 16,917 in 2025. The total number of registered vehicles in the sector surpassed 500,000, marking a 25% increase year-on-year.
Al Tayer said the growth reflects continued investor confidence and supports Dubai’s position as a global hub for transport and logistics.
The sector’s expansion aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, which aims to enhance the sector’s contribution to sustainable economic development.
In 2025, RTA introduced a regulatory framework for the operation of autonomous heavy vehicles in the logistics sector. The authority also launched the digital “Logisty” platform for logistics operations, which received the ideasUK “Idea of the Year 2025 – Innovation Award”.
As part of its sustainability efforts, RTA signed a partnership agreement to establish a network of battery-swapping stations for delivery bikes across Dubai. It also developed a network of dedicated rest areas for delivery drivers to enhance road safety and working conditions.
The commercial transport sector contributes more than Dh8.4 billion annually to Dubai’s economy and plays a key role in facilitating goods movement and supporting supply chains. Al Tayer said the sector supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by enhancing competitiveness and attracting investment.
RTA said it will continue to strengthen governance, support digital transformation and expand public-private partnerships to sustain growth in the sector.