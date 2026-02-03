80% compete: Dubai’s air taxi is coming and driverless cars aren’t far behind, RTA chief confirms

Mattar Al Tayer reveals real secret behind transport success as city integrates all modes
Dubai’s ambitious plans to transform urban mobility are steadily taking shape, with the landmark Air Taxi service set to launch this year already 80 per cent complete, and driverless vehicles expected to follow soon, a top official said at the World Government Summit.
Joby Aviation is at the forefront of the Air Taxi initiative. The company, which is successfully conducting trials, has secured exclusive rights from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to operate the service for six years.
“We are officially ready to launch this service by the end of 2026. We have already reached 70 to 80 per cent of this project,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.
Autonomous vehicles are also on the horizon. The programme will start with 100 electric vehicles in designated areas and gradually scale to 1,000.
“And hopefully by the first quarter, we will have autonomous vehicles operating in more than one area,” Al Tayer added, speaking on ‘Shaping the Future of Mobility in Cities’.
Dubai’s rapid adoption of technology, infrastructure, and private-sector partnerships has played a crucial role in the city’s success.
“Over 55 per cent of the world’s population lives in cities today, and by 2050 that will reach 70 per cent. In Dubai, the daytime population exceeds six million,” Al Tayer said.
Private-sector collaboration has enhanced efficiency across services.
“When we work with private players, services become much quicker,” he said, citing parking management company Parkin.
Dubai has also made major strides in e-hailing. Through Hala Taxi, developed in partnership with Careem, waiting times have dropped from 25 minutes to just three minutes. The emirate has now signed partnerships with Joby Aviation, Baidu, and Uber to expand mobility options further.
“The secret of Dubai’s success is decision-making, not technology,” Al Tayer said.
The emirate is integrating all transport modes – from metro and taxis to Air Taxis – through advanced control centres and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS). Dubai has invested Dh1.6 billion in a dedicated transport control centre and approved 500 additional ITS projects, aiming to connect 60 per cent of all transport centres and traffic lights within five years. This network will enable real-time monitoring, safer roads, and smoother travel across the city.
Dubai’s allure for residents and investors is also evident in its luxury car market. Al Tayer noted that over 170,000 luxury cars are registered in the city, with the accumulated value of distinctive number plates exceeding Dh1.7 billion.
“This is proof that Dubai attracts people as well as major investors to live here,” he said.
When asked why world-class companies choose Dubai, executives consistently cited three factors: clear vision, fast decision-making, and leadership support. Bold government investment has been central to this vision.
Dubai has invested more than Dh175 billion in developing its infrastructure over the past 20 years.
“Traffic accidents reduced from 22 to 1.8 per 100,000 population.”
Dubai’s approach to innovation is deliberate and structured. “We operate as a sandbox on a global scale. We begin by experimenting with projects, then move to regulation and operation. We follow four criteria at each stage: readiness of technology, regulatory preparedness, operational readiness, safety, and results on the ground,” Al Tayer underlined.
