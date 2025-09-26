RTA grants Baidu license for first autonomous taxis in Dubai

The sixth-generation Apollo RT6 vehicles have been undergoing pilot runs since August
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued its first experimental license for autonomous taxis, granting Chinese firm Baidu Apollo Go the right to operate driverless cabs in the emirate, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The move comes as Dubai handed out 50 permits for road testing, with plans to gradually expand the fleet to 1,000 fully electric vehicles by 2028 as part of the city’s transition toward smart and sustainable mobility.
The sixth-generation Apollo RT6 vehicles have been undergoing pilot runs since August in Jumeirah and other designated districts, said Liang Zhang, Baidu Apollo Go’s managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
He emphasized that Dubai is the first city outside mainland China and Hong Kong to approve operations for the fleet. “This license marks a historic milestone in smart transportation and cements Dubai’s position as a global leader in autonomous mobility,” he said.
During a demonstration ride this week, Al Khaleej newspaper observed one of the vehicles navigating Jumeirah’s streets smoothly, with a safety driver present but without direct intervention. The cars are equipped with advanced sensors, high-precision mapping, and passenger-facing smart systems, including touch screens that allow riders to adjust climate controls, start the engine, or activate self-driving with a single tap.
The vehicles, built entirely in China, run on fully electric power and are the only autonomous taxis currently offering a complete set of automated features, said Liam Zhong, Apollo Go’s managing director. “These cars are 100 percent electric and designed with state-of-the-art safety and comfort systems to deliver a reliable passenger experience,” he added.
Dubai’s transport authority said the rollout will involve three global companies, Baidu, WeRide, and Pony.ai, with commercial operations scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year.
