Dubai Tram service disrupted after accident between JBR stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed late evening on Sunday that services on the Dubai Tram have been suspended following an accident reported between Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) stations.
The disruption affects the stretch of track connecting the Jumeirah Beach Residence 1 and Jumeirah Beach Residence 2 stations, the RTA announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter). While the nature of the accident has not been immediately disclosed, RTA teams are presently working on-site to restore the full operational service as swiftly as possible.
To mitigate the inconvenience for commuters, the transport authority has deployed replacement bus services. These buses are operating between the two affected stations, ensuring continuity for passengers traversing the area.
The rest of the Dubai Tram line is reportedly operating under its normal schedule. This temporary suspension comes during a busy weekend period for the JBR district. The RTA has thanked the public for their cooperation as the situation is being addressed.
