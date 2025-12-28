JBR NYE fireworks 2026: How to reach by Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram makes your New Year Eve celebration at JBR hassle-free
Dubai Residents and visitors planning to ring in the New Year at Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR) are encouraged to use the Dubai Tram for smooth access to the celebrations.
The tram will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2, making it easy to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere along the beachfront.
One of Dubai’s most popular free fireworks shows will light up the sky near Ain Dubai and the JBR public beach, attracting thousands of spectators every year. Fireworks can also be viewed from Bluewaters, giving visitors multiple vantage points for the midnight display.
The Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours, with extra services at key stations near celebration sites, including:
Emirates Towers
Financial Centre
World Trade Centre
Business Bay
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall
Residents and visitors are urged to rely on public transport, follow official instructions, and stay updated through RTA channels.
Dubai authorities confirmed full readiness for NYE 2026, with a comprehensive security and operational plan covering all major landmarks, tourist hotspots, resorts, and leisure venues.
The Event Security Committee said the plan combines security, crowd management, and service measures, ensuring safe and smooth movement for the thousands of people expected across the emirate.
This year, Dubai will host 48 fireworks shows, providing multiple safe viewing options and reinforcing the city’s reputation as a global destination for New Year celebrations.
