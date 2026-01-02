GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s RTA offers convenient bus service to Global Village

Visitors can now travel comfortably with hourly buses from Al Rashidiya

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Public transport provides hassle-free travel and saves parking worries.
@rta_dubai/X

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is making it easier for visitors to enjoy Global Village with its public bus service, providing a comfortable, sustainable alternative to driving.

Bus route 102 connects Al Rashidiya Metro Station to Global Village, allowing travellers to skip the hassle of parking and traffic. The service is designed to ensure smooth and convenient journeys throughout the event.

Bus schedule

From Al Rashidiya:

  • Thursdays and Mondays: 11:45pm, 2:45pm

  • Sundays and Fridays: 12:45am, 2:45pm

From Global Village:

  • Thursdays and Mondays: 12:30am, 3:30am

  • Sundays and Fridays: 1:30am, 3:30am

Buses run at hourly intervals, making it simple for visitors to plan their trips. With public transport and ample parking available, RTA encourages residents and tourists to travel sustainably while exploring cultures from around the world at Global Village.

Watch: How Dubai moved 2.8m safely on New Year's Eve

