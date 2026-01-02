Dubai’s RTA offers convenient bus service to Global Village

Buses run at hourly intervals, making it simple for visitors to plan their trips. With public transport and ample parking available, RTA encourages residents and tourists to travel sustainably while exploring cultures from around the world at Global Village.

Bus route 102 connects Al Rashidiya Metro Station to Global Village, allowing travellers to skip the hassle of parking and traffic. The service is designed to ensure smooth and convenient journeys throughout the event.

