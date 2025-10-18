Visitors can now pay parking automatically via Salik eWallet—no tickets needed
Dubai’s Global Village, one of the UAE’s most popular seasonal attractions, has introduced a smart parking experience in partnership with Salik and Parkonic.
Visitors can now pay automatically via Salik eWallet, eliminating the need for physical tickets. Two premium zones are available: Premium at Dh120 per visit and P6 at Dh 75 per visit. Those without a Salik account can pay via the Parkonic app or Parkonic pay stations.
The 30th season of Global Village officially reopened with a grand parade, fireworks, drone shows, and wing-suited skydivers, running until May 10, 2026.
Entry tickets cost Dh25 on weekdays and Dh30 on weekends, offering access to international entertainment, cultural shows, and global cuisines — a draw for both budget-conscious visitors and tourists seeking value.
Visitors can park free of charge in six main zones, with five additional zones opening on busy weekends. Premium and VIP parking services offer slots closer to main entrances (Cultural Gate and Gate of the World), with payments made via the mobile app using the car plate number. VIP pack holders enjoy complimentary access to the VIP parking zone. Dedicated spaces are also available for People of Determination.
Free parking zones: P1, P3, P5 (near Gate of the World); P7–P11 (weekend overflow zones, ~1 km from Cultural Gate with shuttle or rickshaw service starting at Dh10).
For those who prefer public transport, the RTA seasonal buses connect major areas in Dubai directly to Global Village:
Route 102: Al Rashidiya Bus Station (every 60 mins)
Route 103: Union Bus Station (every 40 mins)
Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station (every 60 mins)
Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station (every 60 mins)
Season 30 VIP Packs are available, offering reserved parking, restaurant reservations, priority access to rides, and more. Public sale began on September 27 via the Coca-Cola Arena website. Packs start from Dh1,800 (Silver) up to Dh7,550 (Diamond). Mega Gold (AED 4,900) and Mega Silver (Dh3,350) Packs provide unlimited access to Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions, including LEGOLAND Dubai, Motiongate™ Dubai, and Real Madrid World.
With smart parking, VIP privileges, and diverse entertainment on offer, Global Village continues to be a top destination for residents and tourists seeking a fun, hassle-free outing in Dubai.
