These 5 Global Village spots were made for photos and selfies

Who says fun is just for children? The Kid Zone is bursting with charm, from the classic merry-go-round to whimsical structures that beg to be framed in your shots. The carousel alone is a showstopper — golden lights, polished horses, and movement that somehow manages to look magical in every photo. Don’t miss the Roaming Rome setup either; its playful architecture is ironically one of the most adult-friendly spots for perfectly framed snaps.