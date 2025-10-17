These 5 Global Village spots were made for photos and selfies

From dessert lanes to the pavilion glamour, here's what you need to get for the gram
To quote BTS’s Jimin's Like Crazy, you really can get lost in the lights, at Global Village — and honestly, that’s half the fun. With every corner glittering, twinkling, and practically begging for a selfie, you might find yourself wandering with your phone glued to your hand. But don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work: here are the five best spots for photos in Global Village 2025.
Step into a candy-coated dream where everything is sweet, soft, and photo-ready. The dessert lanes are lined with pastel stalls, candy displays, and enough pink lighting to make your Instagram feed jealous. It’s literally perfect for that “stopping traffic” aesthetic your stories deserve.
Yes, Global Village's Haunted House is always a good spot, for those who love a little edge. The house looms gloomily in the background, and is dark, dramatic, gloomy and dramatic.
Who says fun is just for children? The Kid Zone is bursting with charm, from the classic merry-go-round to whimsical structures that beg to be framed in your shots. The carousel alone is a showstopper — golden lights, polished horses, and movement that somehow manages to look magical in every photo. Don’t miss the Roaming Rome setup either; its playful architecture is ironically one of the most adult-friendly spots for perfectly framed snaps.
This time, the India pavilion is framed with an elephant and the king. If that wasn't enough, the vibrant colours, intricate designs, and sheer scale make this spot ideal for photos that are dramatic, fun, and culturally rich.
For something that’s equal parts elegant and awe-inspiring, head to the Egypt Pavilion. Here, a stunning female deity statue dominates the space, offering a regal backdrop for photos that demand attention. The the scale, and the intricate details create shots that feel like they belong in a museum — but with the playful energy of Global Village, of course.
And just generally, wherever you walk in Village, there are spots calling to you. There is the ample green by the lake, the glamorous lights decked in every corner at night, or just something as simple as posing by the Chaat Street shop. It's your call, folks.
