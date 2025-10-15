GOLD/FOREX
Global Village set to reopen with spectacular celebrations, mark 30th season in Dubai

Running until May 10, 2026, season promises visitors an unforgettable cultural journey

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Global VillageGlobal Village Season 30
Crowd gathered at the entrance.
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News
Dubai: At 6pm, Global Village will swing open its gates to the world with a spectacular reopening ceremony, complete with a dazzling parade, wing-suited skydivers, drone shows, and fireworks. Here’s how this iconic destination that celebrates the world and its cultures is set to welcome visitors this season.

Couple returns for a second year

“I came here last year for the first time with my wife, and we’re back again,” said MD Sharif, an Indian resident from Abu Dhabi.

“Honestly, I don’t have one pavilion in mind,” added his wife Nargis, who is visiting from West Bengal. “It’s just amazing to see so many cultures and countries come together in one place — and, of course, we can’t wait for the fireworks and drone shows.”

'All countries in one place'

Fireworks, skydiving, that's what excites Dubai-based Pooja Nalinkumar as she waits with her mother, Shanta Kumari, outside Global Village. "My second time here, so I am just very excited about seeing everything, food, dances, stalls. There are five countries this time, they say, so I am waiting to see that." On the other hand, it's her mother's first time. "I am waiting to see all cultures in one place, you don't get to see that often. I have never seen that before."

Many changes this time'

Global Village always has something new and fresh to offer, no two visits are ever the same. Mina Karki, a Nepalese expat and security guard, who has been at Global Village for the past three years, teases that there will be 'quite a few changes' this time, "Global Village always something new, especially for families, there's food, cultural performances and fun at pavilions,' she says, adding these are the reasons why she likes Global Village so much.

'We are visiting Global Village for the first time'

Netr, from Albania, and Lory, from Germany, are friends visiting Dubai. They arrived four days ago.

'We found out today that Global Village is reopening. We are excited to see the India Pavilion the most and really want to try the Indian street food snacks. We’ve never been here before and are really excited to visit.'

Dubai Police rolls out autonomous robot patrol

This robotic patrol is the latest policing technology, built for high readiness and ongoing performance. It can move autonomously and stays connected to the Command and Control Centre in real-time. This connection enables faster responses and more precise field operations.

Countdown to Global Village reopening

Just a few hours to go before Global Village opens and we’re heading out to capture the pre-launch buzz. Stay tuned as the crowds start to gather.

‘A More Wonderful World’

The UAE’s premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and global attractions launches its 30th season tonight under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’. Running until May 10, 2026, this season promises visitors an unforgettable cultural journey.

We will be covering the reopening of this beloved global attraction, which welcomed over 10.5 million visitors in Season 29, and this year’s celebrations are extra special as they mark 20 years since Global Village made Dubailand its home in 2005.

Visit for free

How much does it cost to get into Global Village? For most people, a ticket would cost Dh25 for admission between Sunday and Thursday (except on public holidays). And over the weekend that goes up to Dh30.

But for some people that cost dwindles… down... to zero.

Top highlights

Season 30 brings together 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, more than 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, over 40,500 shows, and more than 200 rides, games, and attractions designed to delight every guest. The UAE’s favourite multicultural destination promises something for everyone.

Travel tips

If you’re among the first in line to enter the gates, it’s best to plan your transport in advance. You can choose between public transport options, including special seasonal RTA bus routes, or drive your own car with free parking available in selected zones.

Ambitious plans

Global Village opens its doors tonight, October 15, marking an incredible 30 years of bringing the colourful, chaotic world to Dubai. But behind the scenes, one man along with his sturdy team is keeping the magic alive. Meet Fernando Eiroa, the CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, who believes this beloved attraction represents everything Dubai stands for.

