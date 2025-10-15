Viral street food trends converge at Global Village's Happiness Street

Happiness Street is a paradise for anyone craving Instagram-worthy bites
Dubai: Happiness Street at Global Village is a must-visit for food lovers, serving up the UAE’s trendiest street eats in one vibrant spot.
Jyoti, a UAE resident, never misses her favourite stalls — and this year she spotted a unique twist on classic favourites.
“We’re waiting in line at Fold,” she said. “They’re stuffing croissants and parathas with omelettes, cheese, and other toppings — almost like a sandwich. I didn’t see this last year, and the line is long, so I’m really eager to see if it’s worth it.”
Martha from Iceland, who has lived in the UAE for just a year, is already a regular, having visited Global Village at least five times last year. She returned for her favourite stall, Indo-Yo.
“I really love their spicy carbonara,” she said. “They’ve taken the viral Korean Samyang noodles and reinvented them with cheese and gyozas - it’s super cheesy and delicious.”
From inventive twists on classics to viral food trends, Happiness Street at Global Village is a paradise for anyone craving Instagram-worthy bites.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox