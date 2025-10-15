Thrills, pins and sights: The best rides to try at Global Village 2025

Next, explore the Carnaval zone, where rides start at just Dh15. Grab a Wonder Pass for Dh5, and if you load Dh175 onto your card, you’ll get 185 points—a sweet bonus. The best deal for two people: Spend around Dh185 and enjoy four rides together without worrying about recharging mid-fun. But we also recommend you go for two rides, and still have fun at the carnival arcade, which includes fun like bowling with the family.