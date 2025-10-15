Thrills, pins and sights: The best rides to try at Global Village 2025

This year's Carnaval is buzzing with bright lights, rides, and fun games for all ages
Global Village 2025 is back, and this year’s Carnaval is buzzing with bright lights, adrenaline-pumping rides, and fun games for all ages. Alone, or a family of four, here’s how to make the most of your dirhams.
Start with Roaming Rome, a crowd favourite at Dh25 per ride (or Dh35 with fast-track access if you want to skip the queues). The minimum height requirement is 1 metre, making it a great pick for families with children. Below 1.5m won't be allowed.
Next, explore the Carnaval zone, where rides start at just Dh15. Grab a Wonder Pass for Dh5, and if you load Dh175 onto your card, you’ll get 185 points—a sweet bonus. The best deal for two people: Spend around Dh185 and enjoy four rides together without worrying about recharging mid-fun. But we also recommend you go for two rides, and still have fun at the carnival arcade, which includes fun like bowling with the family.
For thrill-seekers, Beijing Jungle is the one to beat. Priced at Dh27, this ride is a bungee jumping ride. Feel yourself be pulled up and down on a trampoline. You’ll need to be at least 1.85m tall and under 85kg, so check before you hop on.
Prefer something bouncy? Try The Sydney Kangaroo at Dh25—a hopping good time that captures the Aussie spirit. For classic fun, the Ferris Wheel at Dh30 offers sweeping views of the fairgrounds.
And if you’re in the mood for a bit of carnival nostalgia, if you are out of luck, go for Hook-a-Duck for Dh40, where you just finish rubber ducks out of the water, and you have a guaranteed prize, or test your aim at Roll Up—Dh15 for one ball or Dh30 for three.
From themed rides to playful games, Global Village 2025’s Carnaval promises a night of joy, laughter, and unforgettable spins under the Dubai sky.
