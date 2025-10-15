Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, says: “Global Village evolves from a local concept into a true international phenomenon, cementing its place as the UAE’s most successful homegrown entertainment destination. Last season alone, we welcome more than 10.5 million guests, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for entertainment and tourism. As we mark the milestone of Season 30, we are excited to open our doors once again with an unparallelled mix of attractions, shopping, dining and world-class entertainment experiences for visitors from every corner of the globe.”