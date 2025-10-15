Dubai's popular outdoor attraction returns this evening with new experiences
Dubai: Global Village, the UAE’s premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and diverse attractions, opens its 30th season under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’ this evening at 6pm. The season runs until 10 May 2026, promising visitors a memorable cultural experience.
Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, says: “Global Village evolves from a local concept into a true international phenomenon, cementing its place as the UAE’s most successful homegrown entertainment destination. Last season alone, we welcome more than 10.5 million guests, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for entertainment and tourism. As we mark the milestone of Season 30, we are excited to open our doors once again with an unparallelled mix of attractions, shopping, dining and world-class entertainment experiences for visitors from every corner of the globe.”
Season 30 features 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world. The destination offers more than 3,500 shopping outlets, over 250 dining options, more than 40,500 shows, and more than 200 rides, games, and attractions, all designed to enhance guest experiences.
Over 250 dining options await guests this season, including the Restaurant Plaza, which houses 11 double-storey restaurants offering a variety of global cuisines. Located next to the Carnaval fun-fair area, the plaza overlooks the Falcon Stage, a lively centre stage for live performances.
Enhanced experiences this season include Fiesta Street, which returns with more space and vibrant kiosks. The Railway Market, now rebranded as Dessert District, provides an elevated dining experience, while Road of Asia, renamed Asia Boulevard, adds excitement to the park’s shopping and dining offerings. Happiness Street features a stunning new canopy, enhancing the overall atmosphere.
Global Village guarantees fun for families, kids, and thrill-seekers with over 200 rides, games, and attractions, mostly located at Carnaval. New rides this season include York Bikes, Toronto Tornado, Desert Dashers, Cape Glider, Rio Rocket, and The Little Wonderers. The Dragon Kingdom, a walk-through immersive experience, opens with 11 themed rooms blending fantasy, mystery, and adventure. The Horror Hotel, formerly House of Fear, returns with a new look and enhanced thrills.
The area in front of the Egypt pavilion through to the Iran pavilion transforms into ‘Gardens of the World,’ featuring exotic flowers and landmark icons. Arabian Square hosts the Season 30 cake monument, providing visitors a picture-worthy moment.
Visitors enjoy over 40,500 shows featuring 450 world-class performers from more than 30 nationalities. A new stunt show, Fast Live Spectacular, debuts this season with Tokyo-style drifting, motorbike jumps, fire, explosions, and iconic cars.
The Main Stage hosts international shows including Retumbar, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Mayumana, Burn the Floor, Dhol Foundation, and Swan Lake, alongside bespoke Global Village productions such as the Haunted House, Boom Bollywood, Slam, Scatty Chapati, and more. The Kids Theatre features performances from Care Bears and PJ Masks.
This season also introduces a new fire and light show near Dragon Lake and a fresh light show in front of the Main Stage, enhanced with festoon lighting. Global Village’s signature fireworks light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.
Global Village enhances parking zones and directional signage throughout the park, including Way Finding screens for added convenience. Tickets are available via the Global Village App, website Globalvillage.ae, and at all entrance gates. Weekday tickets are valid Sunday to Wednesday (excluding public holidays), while Any Day tickets can be used any day, including public holidays. Tuesdays are reserved for families and ladies (except on public holidays).
With a packed calendar of events running through to 10 May 2026, Global Village provides an unparalleled guest journey, inspiring return visits and continued cultural exploration.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox