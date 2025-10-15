What to expect at Global Village reopening as CEO reveals ambitious plans for new season

Dubai: Global Village opens its doors tonight, October 15, marking an incredible 30 years of bringing the colourful, chaotic world to Dubai. But behind the scenes, one man along with his sturdy team is keeping the magic alive. Meet Fernando Eiroa, the CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, who believes this beloved attraction represents everything Dubai stands for.

“The first time I came here to Dubai, I visited Global Village, and to me, it was a unique and amazing experience. It was one of the best experiences in a theme park or an entertainment venue in the world,” he recalled.

“There is nowhere in the UAE where you can enjoy hours and hours for the price you pay at Global Village — with shows, concerts, laser shows, food, shopping, and cultural performances. We want to do something affordable that caters to the broader population of the country. That’s the success of Global Village.”

“This 30th anniversary of Global Village is going to be by far the best season,” he said. “It’s a tribute to everybody — the whole city, the whole country, and everyone who has supported Global Village over the last 30 years.”

“We bring actors, actresses, music, singers, food, celebrities as well,” said Eiroa. “Like last year when Pacquiao, the boxer, came, the Filipino community was extremely happy. We try to do these things because we want to make everybody in Dubai happy.”

“We listen to our customers. I go to Global Village and spend time talking to people — asking them what they like, what they don’t like, and what we should improve,” he said.

“We are trying to extend the season as much as we can,” Eiroa added. “Good weather is important for the experience, but in the last few years, we’ve already extended by a week or ten days. Hopefully, this year, we’ll go even further.”

