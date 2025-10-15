What to expect at Global Village reopening as CEO reveals ambitious plans for new season

Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO promises to bring in bigger stars, longer season
Dubai: Global Village opens its doors tonight, October 15, marking an incredible 30 years of bringing the colourful, chaotic world to Dubai. But behind the scenes, one man along with his sturdy team is keeping the magic alive. Meet Fernando Eiroa, the CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, who believes this beloved attraction represents everything Dubai stands for.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, ahead of its spectacular opening, Eiroa described Global Village as the beating heart of Dubai’s entertainment scene.
“Global Village represents the spirit of Dubai in a perfect way,” said Eiroa.
“Just like this City, Global Village’s a melting pot of different cultures, different people. The experience of coming to one place and visiting 30 or 40 different cultures in one day — in a few hours — is unique.”
Having spent more than two decades shaping entertainment destinations across the globe, Eiroa remembers his first visit to Global Village vividly.
“The first time I came here to Dubai, I visited Global Village, and to me, it was a unique and amazing experience. It was one of the best experiences in a theme park or an entertainment venue in the world,” he recalled.
Now, as the destination celebrates its 30th anniversary, Eiroa promises its most spectacular season yet.
“This 30th anniversary of Global Village is going to be by far the best season,” he said. “It’s a tribute to everybody — the whole city, the whole country, and everyone who has supported Global Village over the last 30 years.”
Affordability, he says, is a core part of its DNA.
“Global Village is the most affordable experience in the whole country,” Eiroa explained. Tickets cost Dh30 per head.
“There is nowhere in the UAE where you can enjoy hours and hours for the price you pay at Global Village — with shows, concerts, laser shows, food, shopping, and cultural performances. We want to do something affordable that caters to the broader population of the country. That’s the success of Global Village.”
Eiroa proudly points to the phenomenal visitor growth over the years.
“Pre-COVID, Global Village was already an extremely successful business. Last season, we reached 10.5 million visitors in six and a half months,” he revealed.
“Global Village today is one of the most visited attractions in the entire world. In a country with around 11 million people, that’s an extraordinary achievement.”
Listening to the audience, he adds, is what keeps the park alive and evolving.
“We listen to our customers. I go to Global Village and spend time talking to people — asking them what they like, what they don’t like, and what we should improve,” he said.
“Because Dubai is so diverse, we try to cater to all nationalities — actors, singers, food, and cultural shows — so everyone feels represented and happy.”
That’s why, he says, the park regularly hosts celebrities from across the world.
Actors like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, and Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan have all left their footprints at Global Village.
“We bring actors, actresses, music, singers, food, celebrities as well,” said Eiroa. “Like last year when Pacquiao, the boxer, came, the Filipino community was extremely happy. We try to do these things because we want to make everybody in Dubai happy.”
Eiroa hints that the best is yet to come.
“We have big names, but I don’t want to tell you until tomorrow,” he teased.
As for what lies ahead, he says Dubai Holding Entertainment is always innovating.
“We are trying to extend the season as much as we can,” Eiroa added. “Good weather is important for the experience, but in the last few years, we’ve already extended by a week or ten days. Hopefully, this year, we’ll go even further.”
For Eiroa, the enduring success of Global Village is deeply tied to Dubai’s identity — bold, inclusive, and full of possibility.
“This is a tribute to how we have been able, over 30 years, to develop a product that the entire population of the country loves,” he said.
“People don’t just come once — they come multiple times a year. That’s the true measure of success.”
