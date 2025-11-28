Global visionaries honoured at 8th Burj CEO Awards in Dubai, spotlighting innovation and leadership

The Woman Leadership of the Year Award was presented to Phakapan Salao, Founder & CEO of Mongkol Muay Thai Corp. The future of entrepreneurship came into focus as 22-year-old Laurens Mannaert, Co-Founder of Boat Trips Club, was honoured as Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year. The Start-up Company of the Year title went to Boat Trips Club, and Dr Sara Khorakiwala of Ra by Mastercuts was recognised as the Most Influential Woman Leader of the Year. The Global Innovation Excellence Award went to SA Global, and Sia N. Ashok, Managing Partner of Confity Capital Partners, was celebrated as Innovation Business Leader. Dr Katleen Verleysen, CEO of miDiagnostics, received the Exemplary Woman of Achievement Award, and Herve Heully, CEO and Founder of NEW3S, received the Burj Innovation Award.