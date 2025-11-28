Global visionaries honoured at 8th Burj CEO Awards in Dubai, spotlighting innovation and leadership

Burj CEO Awards 2025 returns to Dubai to honour leaders in tech, AI, and sustainability
The 8th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards returned to Dubai for 2025 to celebrate global leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs shaping tomorrow’s business landscape. Created and organised by the CEO Clubs Network, a globally recognised organisation specialising in community building, marketing, and investment promotion, this year’s ceremony was staged under the theme Leading the Future: Innovation in Action.
Spotlighting the vision, creativity, and transformative leadership of the evening’s winners, the ceremony was hosted by television and radio presenter Tom Urquhart and celebrated awardees from a cross-section of industries, including Artificial Intelligence, drone technology, and sustainable development.
Recognised as the Oscars of the business world, since their inception in Washington, DC in 2016, the awards have travelled across the globe, from London in 2017 to Istanbul in 2024, celebrating over 400 leaders and organisations and serving as a platform for connection, partnership, and advancement.
Honouring decades of leadership in advancing next-generation technologies, the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025 was presented to Dr Nermin Makul, Founder of MiBit, a pioneer in tech innovation. The Burj CSR Award was presented to Fadi Salameh, Managing Director of PFC Group, and Athanasios Polychronopoulos, Chairman & CEO of circular-economy leader Polygreen, was named Sustainability Champion of the Year.
Innovation was celebrated across multiple sectors: Enrique Plaza, CEO of Microavia, received the Global Excellence Award in Drone Technology, and Milad Habibi, Founder & CEO of optifo.ai, was named Best AI Solutions Company of the Year for developing forward-thinking artificial intelligence models.
The Woman Leadership of the Year Award was presented to Phakapan Salao, Founder & CEO of Mongkol Muay Thai Corp. The future of entrepreneurship came into focus as 22-year-old Laurens Mannaert, Co-Founder of Boat Trips Club, was honoured as Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year. The Start-up Company of the Year title went to Boat Trips Club, and Dr Sara Khorakiwala of Ra by Mastercuts was recognised as the Most Influential Woman Leader of the Year. The Global Innovation Excellence Award went to SA Global, and Sia N. Ashok, Managing Partner of Confity Capital Partners, was celebrated as Innovation Business Leader. Dr Katleen Verleysen, CEO of miDiagnostics, received the Exemplary Woman of Achievement Award, and Herve Heully, CEO and Founder of NEW3S, received the Burj Innovation Award.
Dr Gennaro Lanza, Founder & CEO of DB Financial, won Best Entrepreneur CEO of the Year, and Rehan Khan, Founder & CEO of Rabb IT Solutions GmbH, received the European CEO of the Year title. MUMUSO was honoured as Fastest Growing Retail Group, and Dr Tharshiny Pankaj, Group CEO of Regent Global, was named Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.
Reflecting on this year’s event, Dr Tariq A. Nizami, Founder & CEO of CEO Clubs Network, said, “Our mission goes beyond building a trusted community; we are committed to celebrating the success of global leaders. Their exceptional leadership and excellence merit recognition.”
CEO Clubs Network Managing Partner Sarah Dong concluded, “The true strength of this celebration lies in the meaningful connections it creates.”
