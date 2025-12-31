Satish Sanpal a study in discipline and trust leadership

At ANAX Holding, he views innovation as a mindset rather than a one-time initiative. He encourages his team to think ahead, study how markets are evolving, and respond to shifting expectations with ideas that challenge the norm. His leadership philosophy is equally clear. He does not define leadership by style, but by the impact a leader creates through daily choices. For him, leadership is built on influence and trust, making decisions that help people grow and strengthening the culture around them. In a competitive environment, he believes teams stay where they feel respected and trusted, so he focuses on giving responsibility and the space to develop.