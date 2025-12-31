Satish Sanpal a study in discipline and trust leadership

Founder of ANAX Holding sees innovation as a mindset rather than a one-time initiative
Satish Sanpal is the founder of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-headquartered group operating across the Middle East and Europe, with a focused presence in real estate development, hospitality, and strategic investments. Established in 2018, ANAX reflects a leadership mindset rooted in clarity of purpose, disciplined execution, and a strong commitment to building long-term value
Sanpal traces his entrepreneurial drive back to his early years in Jabalpur, where he often told friends he would become a successful entrepreneur and create jobs for them. That ambition, spoken aloud long before it became reality, stayed with him as a personal end goal. He credits his modest upbringing and close family bonds for shaping the principles he leads with today. From his father, he learned perseverance. From his mother, he learned generosity. Loyalty, honesty, and love, he says, are the values he has carried from India to Dubai, applying them in both business and family life.
At ANAX Holding, he views innovation as a mindset rather than a one-time initiative. He encourages his team to think ahead, study how markets are evolving, and respond to shifting expectations with ideas that challenge the norm. His leadership philosophy is equally clear. He does not define leadership by style, but by the impact a leader creates through daily choices. For him, leadership is built on influence and trust, making decisions that help people grow and strengthening the culture around them. In a competitive environment, he believes teams stay where they feel respected and trusted, so he focuses on giving responsibility and the space to develop.
Sanpal also prioritises structure and balance. He maintains a disciplined routine, starts his day early, and begins meetings early so he can protect personal time and be fully present with his family later in the day. When facing setbacks, he focuses on stepping away from emotion and doing what the situation requires, with one rule: giving up is never an option.
Looking ahead, his goal is to strengthen ANAX’s presence while identifying the right opportunities to expand into new markets and sectors, introducing something distinctive through innovation, quality, and long-term relevance. He hopes to be remembered as someone who built and grew his businesses while staying true to himself and loyal to the people around him, and he advises young entrepreneurs not to rush the journey, but to work until success is earned.
