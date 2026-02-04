GOLD/FOREX
‘He buys me three kilos of gold every month’: Netflix’s Desi Bling teases ultra-rich Indian lives in Dubai

Imagine Dubai Bling, but with an all-Indian cast and even fewer apologies for extravagance

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: If Dubai Bling was flashy, Netflix’s upcoming reality series Desi Bling is dialing the spectacle up several notches and making it unmistakably Indian (Desi).

The teaser opens with shocking lines that pretty much sums up the show’s worldview: “He buys me three kilos of gold.”

What follows is a parade of diamonds, designer wardrobes, private jets and declarations about money, power and status, all set against Dubai’s already over-the-top skyline.

Imagine Dubai Bling, but with an all-Indian cast and even fewer apologies for the extravagance.

Netflix describes Desi Bling as a peek into the lives of ultra-wealthy Indian expats in the UAE — where business empires, celebrity egos and personal drama collide. The teaser promises shifting alliances, cracked relationships and gossip as social currency, all wrapped in unapologetic luxury.

Among the most recognisable faces in the show is businessmen Rizwan Sajan and Satish Sanpal whose estimated net worth runs into billions of dirhams individually. Television stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also feature prominently, stepping into a world of high society and high stakes.

In one moment from the teaser, Sajan says that what binds the cast together is “success and power”, despite their very different backgrounds.

Another standout line comes from UAE-based entrepreneur Satish Sanpal, who declares: “Money is not considered God, but it’s not less than God either.” It’s the kind of statement that makes the show’s tone clear — bold, boastful and unapologetic about wealth.

The full cast includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Satish Sanpal, Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan Sajan, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and Janvee Gaur.

Desi Bling was unveiled at Netflix India’s “Next on Netflix India 2026” showcase. A release date is yet to be announced.

For now, the teaser makes one thing clear: this isn’t subtle storytelling. Desi Bling is selling a fantasy of Dubai where gold comes in kilos, drama is designer-labelled, and opulence is the main character.

