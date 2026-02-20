Danube Properties breaks ground on Rizwan Askerali Sajan Masjid in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, added: “This Masjid represents our gratitude to the UAE and our commitment to creating spaces that inspire faith, harmony, and togetherness. It is not just a place of prayer, but a foundation for community connection and spiritual growth. I extend my sincere appreciation to the management of Dubai Silicon Oasis for granting us the land for this noble initiative. Their invaluable support and collaboration have made it possible to bring this meaningful vision to life.”