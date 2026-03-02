We spoke to cross-section of residents who believe neighbourhood WA groups are stepping up
Dubai: When airspace closures in Dubai left a pilot stranded overseas, his 13-year-old daughter in Dubai Silicon Oasis suddenly found herself without her father at home. Though safe with her nanny, she wasn’t alone for long. Members of a local neighbourhood WhatsApp group filled with residents from that locality quickly sprang into action.
“We were initially quite frightened,” said one Hungarian resident. “She was alone with the nanny, so we invited her over to our home, where she could be with more children her age for comfort.”
The incident highlights how these digital community networks are becoming lifelines, connecting neighbours in moments of need and turning online groups into real-world support systems.
The teenager packed a small bag and moved in temporarily with her friends. There were shared meals, conversations and the comfort of being around other children. In a moment that could have felt isolating, she found warmth instead.
“Although we are still scared we are very grateful for the safety guaranteed by the defence systems,” the resident added.
It is a simple story, but it captures something larger unfolding across the UAE. In uncertain times, people are not retreating from one another. They are drawing closer.
For Dubai based filmmaker Zanofer Fathima, who lives in Al Sidr in Greens with her two children, community groups have become essential.
“I live alone with my children and such community groups really help making us feel like we are in this together. These groups have become my lifeline,” she explained.
Her residents’ group has grown in recent weeks, with neighbours sharing important updates alongside light hearted jokes about children and daily life.
“What we are seeing is unprecedented, but such groups help in giving us a sense of solidarity and belonging.”
When you are raising children away from extended family, she says, that feeling of belonging is invaluable.
In Al Furjan, resident Saba has seen this closeness grow in real time. Her neighbourhood WhatsApp group, once used for everyday updates, has become a steady source of reassurance.
“People are constantly asking each other what they need,” she said. “There are messages offering help, sharing prayers and reminding everyone to stay calm.”
Residents are checking in on elderly neighbours, offering help if needed and making sure families living alone feel supported. Some share words of faith. Others post practical updates. All of it, she says, has brought the community closer.
“In times like this you realise how important it is to know the people around you,” she explained.
For many, the simple act of seeing dozens of neighbours communicating at once brings comfort.
In The Greens, Indian resident Sanjana Syamaprasad says community connection has also helped her feel grounded.
“It’s been worrying, but I’m not scared,” she said. “I have full faith in the leadership of Dubai, so that gives me some calm.”
Living alone, she says her local WhatsApp group has made a meaningful difference.
“Greens is such a community driven neighbourhood. People are sharing an experience together in real time. That makes a huge difference.”
She recently walked to her local café and through the park, noticing families out as usual. That sense of normal life continuing, alongside constant digital connection, has reassured her.
“I’m so glad I live in Greens,” she said.
In International City, a Chinese resident observed some initial panic, especially in supermarkets where shelves were quickly cleared.
“The Chinese supermarket near my home was completely emptied out. Most people are stockpiling resources,” she said.
Yet even there, she finds reassurance in building level communication. “The community here in my building is communicating and keeping everyone informed and reminding us to be safe and careful. We are not afraid and feel very safe and trust the UAE government fully.”
Clear information and neighbourly support have helped ease fears.
Across Dubai’s diverse neighbourhoods, one truth is becoming clear. In difficult moments, it is not only national systems that provide safety. It is also the people next door.
It is the friend who opens her home to a teenager who feels alone. The neighbour who sends a message asking if anyone needs groceries. The group chat filled with prayers, advice and gentle reminders to stay calm.
When things feel uncertain, community becomes a backbone. It supports quietly but firmly. And across the UAE, residents are showing that no one has to face challenging days on their own.