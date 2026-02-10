Similar to Andari’s experience, Alexa was diagnosed in 2018, when she was only around three. It began with the unexplained high fever and she was plagued by night sweats. They took her to a pediatrician, and and were told it could be tonsillitis. A round of antibiotics was given. Yet, a mother’s instinct refused to let it be, and they went for a second medical opinion as she was growing pale and even had bruising. “Always get a second opinion. It impacted my daughter’s treatment and just trust your gut,” says Karin, a sentiment that Andari heartily agrees with.