‘I was blessed to have spent so much time with him’

It’s easy to see why the other women feel the strength of Pinto’s energy and radiance. She holds on to the light of her best memories and the warmth spreads to others. As she says about her late husband, how can someone who has given you so much happiness, be the source of your pain?

Sharing her story, she begins. “I came to Dubai in 2000, when I was just newly married. I came with my husband, and we built the most beautiful life together. I had my two children, here in Dubai.”

He was her childhood sweetheart; she had known him since she was 9 years old. “He went from friend to best friend, to best friend to husband, to father of my childhood.” They had done everything together: Skydiving. A 10k marathon. “Just a full life up to that point.”

One day, he went to play football, just as he had been doing for 17 years.

He suffered a massive heart attack, and passed away a day later. Perhaps, to give her a little time, she believes. But death will always be sudden, and it felt gnawing. There had been no signs or foreshadowing of it. He was just 39, and they had been preparing for his 40th birthday.

She was then faced with a nerve-wracking decision: Stay in Dubai, or go home to India. The immediate decision as grief washed over her, was yes, return to India. How can a single mum bring up children in Dubai? Yet, after the funeral, she made a decision. “I felt that we had decided to bring up our children in Dubai, and I was going to give that a shot.”

And give that a shot, she did.

Dismissing the stereotypes of Dubai glamour and no substance, Pinto recalls the help she received at every stage, beginning with the landlord who told her, “Don’t worry. You stay as long as you need to.”

Rebuilding

She began to piece herself together, slowly. While working as a volunteer at a hospital, she would meet and help people. One lady, named Pam, who meets many widows and would suggest them to speak to Pinto in this unsteady, arduous journey of grief. “I remember, one lady, coming into my house, named Charu. Her shoulders were drooped and the light was off in her eyes, and she was carrying the world on her shoulders. I recognised that so well,” says Pinto. The two women spent the evening just sharing stories. But the impact on Charu appeared immediate: She left the house, not feeling alone. “That’s when I realised, the power of sharing stories and building a community,” explains Pinto, who has also written a book, Ma, Will Life Ever Be the Same Again.