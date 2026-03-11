UAE entrepreneurs advocate for community-driven economy during uncertain times
Dubai: “In uncertain times, every choice counts,” Dubai Bling reality star and entrepreneur Ebraheem Al Samadi tells Gulf News, as the UAE sees day 12 of US-Israel war on Iran.
“When you spend with a local business, the money stays in the community: in staff, suppliers, and other businesses. That ripple effect is powerful, especially right now.”
Al Samadi, who has lived in the UAE for 16 years, knows the value of intentional support firsthand. Born in Kuwait in 1988 and raised in the United States from the age of two, Al Samadi grew up balancing school with responsibilities at home and helping his family financially.
“I learned that your choices don’t just affect you, they affect everyone around you. That’s what I carry into business today. These are uncertain and supporting local isn’t just a nice idea, it’s a way for our community to stay connected and strong," he adds.
Across town, local cloud kitchen Blooming Bites is putting that philosophy into something sweet. The business, operating out of Gold & Diamond Park, produces artisanal chocolates and desserts with ingredients sourced locally whenever possible.
“Blooming Bites started as a small passion project,” the Palestinian founder Eman tells Gulf News.
“Every order supports more than just my kitchen: it helps local suppliers, delivery partners, and staff. Our customers make intentional choices, and that ripple effect really matters. Especially in uncertain times, we’re grateful to everyone who continues to choose local.”
Then there’s Anelle Bakitzhanova, co-founder of Minoa, whose sustainable bedding and bath brand shows the practical and environmental side of local support.
“People always find it surprising when I tell them I used to be a regional finance director in an international oil and gas company before becoming a local entrepreneur,” she says.
“But to me, the journey makes complete sense. Working in oil and gas, I understood supply chains. I understood margins. And I understood the environmental cost of the industries I was part of. That awareness never left me.”
Shopping local matters to her in another way, says Anelle.
“Most people don’t consider that money spent on international brands often leaves the country. With a UAE-based brand, every dirham circulates here," she adds.
Minoa’s response to a recent shipping disruption at the Strait of Hormuz shows the practical side of local resilience.
“Our specialty textiles couldn’t be replaced overnight,” Anelle recalls.
“So we called every client personally, offered alternatives, and in some cases airfreighted new stock at our own cost, without raising prices. That’s what building locally allows you to do: stay accountable and maintain values even in uncertain times.”
The community message extends beyond products.
Muna Mustafa, co-founder of Dubai-founded dining platform SupperClub, highlights how restaurants and experiences keep people connected in uncertain times.
“Moments like these remind us how important it is to support the restaurants and hospitality teams who provide a place for us to come together to share meals, conversation, and a sense of normality,” Mustafa said in a statement.
“The UAE’s dining scene has always been built on community, and it’s encouraging to see residents continuing to gather and support the venues that make this country so vibrant.”
The takeaway? Supporting local is not about rejecting global brands.
As Ebraheem puts it: “When people make mindful choices, it benefits the community, the businesses, and ultimately everyone involved, especially in uncertain times.”