Reality TV Star Farhana Bodi opens up about toxic harassment and motherhood in Dubai
Dubai: "The damage has been done. He hurt me. He just needs to move on," says Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi, her voice steady, but exhausted.
We are at her home in Business Bay, Dubai, where Farhana, 40, is quietly managing a chaotic month.
Her co-star from the glossy Netflix show has been taking thinly-veiled pot shots at her online, particularly over her parenting, her life as an influencer and her Indian background.
Her son, Aydin, who is on the autism spectrum, plays nearby. Farhana worries he might interrupt the shoot, but she calmly explains to him he needs to be quiet. It’s exactly this, her role as a mother, that has drawn the harshest criticism.
Raised in South Africa by Indian immigrant parents, Farhana moved to Dubai more than 15 years ago, built a career as a model, and rose to fame as an influencer and reality TV star.
But the online bullying is not a reflection of the city that has truly embraced her, she adds.
"Dubai shaped me into the woman I am. Full of opportunities, where dreams come true. Many friends moved here seeing my success. It’s multicultural, diverse, and safe for children and women - my number one priority."
And despite the trolling and the online attacks, she remains focused on her son, her work, and standing up for herself: “I have to stand up for myself and for what is right. My followers are mostly women and they look up to me. They get strength from another woman’s confidence.”
Farhana’s long-simmering clash with her reality show millionaire participant Ebraheem Al Samadi escalated last month when he posted a series of TikTok videos that were mocking and ridiculing without directly naming her.
One particular video, now deleted, where he claimed “every group needs a football,” implying she was the football of their group, evoked backlash. He didn’t name her directly, but has also accused her of buying likes and comments on Instagram. He has also hit back at her saying that he's always been a woman's ally and isn't a chauvinist.
In this exclusive sit-down interview with Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Farhana dressed in a Fuchsia kaftan, opens up about harassment, motherhood, and navigating life under the glare of reality TV—off-camera drama that has turned painfully real.
"I did not sign up for any of this," she says.
At the time of writing this article, Gulf News has contacted Ebraheem for a comment.
Excerpts from the interview ...
How have you been coping with the recent controversy?
It has been overwhelming, stressful, hurtful. So many emotions going around, and I’m dealing with a lot.
While your co-star from Dubai Bling did not directly name you, was the criticism of single parenting the most hurtful?
As a single mom, I know people will always comment on how they think I should care of my son. People always tend to judge. He said I leave my son to travel the world. But traveling for my job doesn't make me a bad mom. My son gets quality time with me. I’m a go-getter and you have known me as one for so long.
Yes, 18 years and counting . We go back to Dubai Fashion Week days when you were showcasing clothes on the ramp. Haven't you come a long way?
Exactly. I’m chasing my dreams. I want to build a big empire for Aydin, which involves travelling for work. Sometimes I can’t take him. People shouldn’t judge a parent, especially if they don’t have children. It’s a unique journey. I’m balancing motherhood and I am proud of myself. Sometimes I question if I’m giving Aydin enough, but that's my inner voice. It's not up to anybody to judge me for my choices.
So, mum guilt is real?
Yes! I was talking to my ex-husband, and he had tears in his eyes the other day. Aydin has meltdowns since he's on the spectrum. I went through moments in my life thinking he’d never speak. Alhamdulillah, today he’s talking. He’s evolving. My strength comes from God and Aydin. Only I know the love I have for him. No one has the right to judge a mom, especially if they don’t have children.
Is this the first time you’ve faced such scrutiny in Dubai?
The UAE is about diversity and tolerance. I’ve been welcomed here for 18 years. I love it. Safety comes first, for me and Aydin. Online bullying is unacceptable. I stand up for myself and all women watching. My followers get strength from my confidence.
You signed up for a reality show, so drama on camera is expected but did you sign up for this kind of off-camera scrutiny?
I signed up for the show. On-camera, I am fine with drama, but Off-camera? I did not sign up. My mother didn’t, my son didn’t sign up for such scrutiny.
In your video, you lashed out at your co-star for reportedly comparing you to a 'football in a group' that can be kicked around. But he has taken it down, does that make you feel better?
It's deeply hurtful and the damage is already done. The video is already out and even if he took it down, I am just shocked that he spoke about a woman in those terms. As a public figure, I accept love and hate, but I won’t accept being mocked constantly.
Do you feel alienated?
Every time a new season of the show is about to be release, such comments appear on TikTok. It’s not just me. This is not publicity for a show ... I stayed quiet for weeks and then chose to speak up. This has been happening for years and it's not scripted! When my fans see this behaviour, they know something is wrong and speaking up gave my fans confidence on how this is so wrong.
Yes, many often wonder if this clash has been scripted to whip up frenzy for the show?
No. Social media should spread positivity, not messy content. I’ve also been talking to my Indian community, asking them about their experiences, to understand if they’ve gone through what I’ve been through. The best part is that our culture doesn’t encourage this. We’ve dealt with such issues with grace. I just refused to let it trigger me. I won’t let my son watch me ranting or abusing online. For me, he means everything, and the way I bring him up matters. I handled it very gracefully, like adults should.
What would give you closure? Also, by speaking up do you wish to spark a wider conversation on bullying?
I don’t need his apology. I’ve removed myself. The damage is done. He hurt me. He needs to move on. I’m moving on ... We’ve had ups and downs. He attacks my collaborations all the time, but I never attack anyone. I just said, to each their own.
Are you done with reality TV?
I signed up for global exposure, but I didn’t know what I was getting into. I want to evolve. I’ve been offered scripted shows and Bollywood opportunities, and I’m open to exploring them.
What’s tougher, the last month or negative reviews of Dubai Bling?
Reviews are fine and I can deal with that. This is my life off-camera, and it’s been overwhelming! In my eyes, women should empower each other.