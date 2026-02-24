Her son, Aydin, who is on the autism spectrum, plays nearby. Farhana worries he might interrupt the shoot, but she calmly explains to him he needs to be quiet. It’s exactly this, her role as a mother, that has drawn the harshest criticism.

Raised in South Africa by Indian immigrant parents, Farhana moved to Dubai more than 15 years ago, built a career as a model, and rose to fame as an influencer and reality TV star.

But the online bullying is not a reflection of the city that has truly embraced her, she adds.

"Dubai shaped me into the woman I am. Full of opportunities, where dreams come true. Many friends moved here seeing my success. It’s multicultural, diverse, and safe for children and women - my number one priority."

And despite the trolling and the online attacks, she remains focused on her son, her work, and standing up for herself: “I have to stand up for myself and for what is right. My followers are mostly women and they look up to me. They get strength from another woman’s confidence.”