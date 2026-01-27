Allegations of misleading brand deals as tension rise between castmates over authenticity
DUBAI: The cast of Dubai Bling is no stranger to controversy, but recent social media activity has escalated tensions between Ebraheem Alsamadi and Farhana Bodi. Over the past week, Ebraheem has posted a series of videos seemingly targeting Farhana, while she has responded indirectly via Instagram stories, fueling speculation about their ongoing feud.
Ebraheem’s first video sets the tone for the dispute. He begins by explaining that a mutual acquaintance informed him of Farhana allegedly making fun of him for participating in a pizza campaign. While he never directly names her, he refers to her pseudonymously as “the mother that loves to travel, leaving her son behind.”
He defends his own participation, noting that the campaign with Talabat chose him and fellow Dubai Bling cast member Safa because of his wider reach and willingness to work with brands he genuinely supports. He emphasizes that authenticity is crucial, explaining that he only endorses brands he aligns with and doesn’t compromise his values for sponsored content.
Ebraheem also brings up what he calls the “tuna incident,” claiming Farhana admitted to endorsing a tuna brand she couldn’t actually consume, instead feeding it to her son. He frames this as a fundamental misstep, highlighting the importance of understanding and believing in a product before promotion. He criticizes influencers who mislead their audiences, noting that deleting comments or hiding likes is a sign of inauthenticity.
The second video intensifies the conflict. Ebraheem dismisses Farhana’s photoshoot with ELLE, implying that the images were AI-generated rather than genuine creative work.
Farhana responded on Instagram with behind-the-scenes footage from her shoots, captioning it:
ELLE shoot so fine, someone thought it was AI. It’s called creativity.
In the same video, he further alleges that Farhana pressured her mother to remove her hijab to gain more screen time, a claim that adds another layer to the growing controversy
In his most recent post, Ebraheem suggests a broader pattern of alleged misconduct. He claims that over the past four years, many people have shared stories of being wronged by Farhana.
He even hints at the possibility of starting a podcast featuring those who feel “hurt, lied to, or cheated on” by her, signaling that this public feud may be far from over.
As of now, Farhana has chosen to respond mostly through social media indirects, while Ebraheem continues to share detailed videos addressing the situation. The drama has quickly captured the attention of fans and followers, leaving many wondering how this clash between two Dubai Bling personalities will unfold.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
