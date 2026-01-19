Netflix reveals 2026 Arabic lineup featuring Dubai Bling and Love Is Blind, Habibi

It's a star-studded slate, featuring romance, reality TV and drama
If you were wondering what your next great watch will be, Netflix has already decided for you.
2026 is quite stacked, folks. With a slate brimming with fresh originals, returning favourites, and genre-hopping surprises, the streamer is going all in on fresh storytelling and strong voices from across the Arab world.
So what's your pick? A drama with high-stakes? Or maybe, some chaos. Perhaps a slow-burn romance, or do you need to unwind with some reality TV?
Well, it's all here.
Among the most anticipated titles on the 2026 roster, according to the Netflix press release:
Film
The story that began with From the Ashes digs deeper, literally. Mona (Aseel Morya), Mashael (Moudi Abdullah) and Heba (Wafa Al Wafi) reunite, but all is not well with the girls who were once inseperable. The friendships are fractured, and there's a lot of baggage.
The situation worsens, as the girls now face growing distance, insecurity and pressure, tensions further complicated by the arrival of Maria (Aseel Seraj), who is ridden with her own issues.
When a confrontation erupts during an oncoming rainstorm, a sudden collapse in the schoolyard plunges Mona, Mashael and Maria into a hidden pit beneath the grounds. In this catastrophic moment, some unpleasant truths start creeping out of the woodwork.
Key cast: Moudi Abdullah, Aseel Morya, Aseel Seraj, Wafa Al Wafi, Adhwa Fahad, Darin AlBayed, Aisha AlRifai
Release date: January 22
Series
Need some chaos? We know just the show. AlKhallat+ returns as a series, delivering four distinct stories. Packed with survival instincts, sharp humour and a lot of desert chaos, the series features directorial debuts from Aziz Aljasmi and Mohammed Alajmi, and an all-new cast, the show throws city dwellers far outside their comfort zones. The desert has its own rules, as they learn soon.
Key cast: Mohammed Aldokhei, Ziyad Alamri, Malik Nejer, Fahad Amutairi (Abo Sallo), Abdullah Aldrees, Freas Almubaraki, Ali Kalthami, poets Manee Bin Shalhat and Saeed Bin Manee.
Release date: TBD
Series
Habib runs the perfect cons. A master manipulator with charm to spare, he pulls off audacious schemes that feel more like performance art than crime. But every move draws him closer to a relentless detective determined to end the game. And then, you're promised a slick, stylish cat-and-mouse thriller where deception reigns and the truth is always just out of reach.
Key Cast: Abdullah El Seif, Ali Kakooli, Fay Fouad, Sherine Reda
Release date: TBD
Series
Nothing really calms you down like some good reality TV, when the fictional drama doesn't quite cut it for you. Love Is Blind: Habibi returns for Season 2. Rooted in regional values and traditions, the social experiment once again asks the ultimate question: can love really be blind? As new participants navigate vulnerability, commitment and the realities of life beyond the pods, emotions run high when the walls finally come down.
Release date: TBD
Film
For the lovers of romance, we have something for you. Noor Alghandour returns to Netflix following Honeymoonish, starring alongside Ali Kakooli in a story that begins when Haya’s world is flipped upside down by her best friend Jawad’s sudden engagement. As long-suppressed feelings rise to the surface, the film explores timing, friendship and the quiet power of love that grows slowly.
Key cast: Noor Alghandour, Ali Kakooli, Shouq Alhadi, Fatima Alshareef
Release date: TBD
Series
This chilling psychological horror turns a homecoming into a descent into darkness. Starring Yagoub Alfarhan and a haunting Haya Abdel Salam, Obsess follows Talal as he returns to face the ghosts of his past—only to discover they’re very much alive. As guilt, desire and long-buried emotions collide, the line between memory and menace blurs, leaving one terrifying question: can Talal escape the past, or has it already claimed him?
Key cast: Yagoub Alfarhan, Haya Abdel Salam, Layla Abdullah, Ghada Almulla
Release date: TBD
Series
The city’s most glamorous guilty pleasure is back, and bigger than ever. Familiar faces return alongside new arrivals ready to disrupt Dubai’s elite social circle. With rivalries reigniting, loyalties shifting and friendships tested at every lavish event, Dubai Bling Season 4 promises unpredictable drama. Sometimes, reality TV is truly, better than reality, isn't it?
