Dubai: January is usually a quieter month for streaming, but Netflix still has plenty lined up to keep your watchlist busy. From glossy romance adaptations and classic murder mysteries to high-stakes true crime and the return of one of its biggest global hits, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for a tense crime thriller, anime fans get a colourful musical fantasy, and Bridgerton finally makes its long-awaited comeback. Whether you’re easing into the new year or looking for a proper binge, here are the best movies and shows releasing on Netflix this January.