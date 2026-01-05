From Bridgerton’s return to a Damon–Affleck thriller, January’s watchlist is stacked
Dubai: January is usually a quieter month for streaming, but Netflix still has plenty lined up to keep your watchlist busy. From glossy romance adaptations and classic murder mysteries to high-stakes true crime and the return of one of its biggest global hits, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for a tense crime thriller, anime fans get a colourful musical fantasy, and Bridgerton finally makes its long-awaited comeback. Whether you’re easing into the new year or looking for a proper binge, here are the best movies and shows releasing on Netflix this January.
Fans of slow-burn mysteries will want to bookmark this one. His & Hers is a tense thriller series based on Alice Feeney’s best-selling novel, starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal as a journalist and a detective whose estranged marriage turns into a murder investigation when a body is found in the woods. Full of twists, suspects and shady motives, this limited series promises plenty of psychological suspense and dark secrets. It’s perfect if you like your crime with a personal twist and a little marital drama on the side.
This is the feel-good romcom you didn’t know you needed. Based on Emily Henry’s beloved novel, People We Meet on Vacation follows two best friends who spend annual holidays together and slowly realise there might be more than friendship between them. Starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, expect sun-soaked scenery, witty banter and some heartfelt moments about timing, love and life’s detours.
Fun fact: the story has become a modern romance favourite because of its rich character chemistry and clever balancing of humour and warmth.
Classic Christie heads into the streaming era with this stylish mystery series. Set in 1929 and adapted by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, Seven Dials sees an aristocratic detective drawn into a mysterious and dangerous puzzle at a country house party. With an ensemble cast including Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, it blends old-school whodunit vibes with fresh twists and visual flair. If you love period mysteries rich in atmosphere and clever plotting, this six-part series is perfect for cozy, rainy-day binges.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite as Miami cops whose loyalty is tested when they discover a massive stash of cash during a narcotics raid. This gritty action thriller blends buddy-cop tension with moral complexity, exploring how easy it is for lines to blur when temptation and greed enter the picture. Directed by Joe Carnahan, The Rip isn’t just about flashy chase scenes; it’s about trust, betrayal and what happens when colleagues become rivals. A solid pick if you like your crime dramas with big stakes and star power.
This powerful documentary revisits the real-life abduction of Elizabeth Smart when she was just 14. Using interviews, archival material and Smart’s own recollections, the series explores the nine harrowing months she was missing, the nationwide search, and her remarkable journey of survival and recovery. What sets this apart from earlier dramatisations is Smart’s voice at the centre of it all, sharing insights into trauma, resilience and reclaiming her story. It’s gripping, emotional and deeply human.
Anime fans, this one’s for you. Blending fantasy, music and sci-fi, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! follows a teenage girl whose life gets turned upside down when she meets a runaway alien princess. With an original score featuring J-pop influences and vibrant animation, it’s a fresh and whimsical take on coming-of-age adventure that might remind you of magical classics but with a modern twist. Expect charm, catchy tunes and plenty of creative world-building.
Not a drama or documentary in the traditional sense, this live event brings real-world spectacle to your screen. Legendary climber Alex Honnold, famed for Free Solo, attempts a jaw-dropping ascent of Taipei 101 without ropes and it is broadcast in real time. It’s equal parts sports event, reality test and heart-in-your-mouth viewing, proving that some of the most electrifying moments don’t need a script. If you’re into physical feats and live adrenaline, this is appointment viewing.
Regency romance returns with more glamour and gossip. Bridgerton’s fourth season shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton as he falls for Sophie at a glittering masquerade ball, only to discover secrets beneath her elegant exterior. With stunning period costumes, extravagant settings and all the passion and social intrigue fans expect, this season adapts Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman with plenty of heart. Fun fact: this part introduces the show’s first East Asian lead, making it one of the series’ most diverse casts yet.
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish, season 2
Love from 9 to 5
My Korean Boyfriend
Run Away
Time Flies
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies, seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Found, seasons 1-2
Land of Sin
The Following, seasons 1-3
Pokémon Horizons – Rising Hope Part 1, season 3
11.22.63, season 1
Marcello Hernández: American Boy
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, season 2
HIS & HERS
Love Is Blind: Germany, season 2
Alpha Males, season 4
People We Meet on Vacation
Prodigal Son, seasons 1-2
Stone Cold Fox
The Threesome
The Boyfriend, season 2
The Queen of Flow, season 3
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
Bone Lake
Love Through a Prism
The Upshaws: Part 7
To Love, To Lose
Can This Love Be Translated?
To Tail to Tell
Southland, seasons 1-5
The Rip
Sandokan, season 1
Just a Dash, seasons 1-3
Rizzoli & Isles, seasons 1-7
Star Search
WWE: Unreal, season 2
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
Finding Her Edge
Skyscraper Live
The Big Fake
My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
Mike Epps: Delusional
Bridgerton, season 4 part 1
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox