The groundwork for their departure was laid back in season 3,
Where did everyone's favourite Kanthony go?
To India, folks.
When Bridgerton returned with the first half of season 4 on January 29, fans were quick to notice a notable absence. Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, the couple who once anchored the series’ second season are nowhere to be seen. Kanthony fans complained that the show wasn't the same without them. FYI, there's a war brewing between all the couple fandoms: Kanthony, Polin...and well, always, Simon-Daphne.
But we digress. Played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, the married viscount and viscountess do not appear in part 1 of the new season, prompting early concern after their omission from trailers. That absence, however, was neither accidental nor permanent.
The groundwork was laid back in season 3, when Kate and Anthony learned they were expecting their first child. At the time, Anthony floated the idea of travelling to India so their baby could grow up connected to Kate’s heritage, ensuring the child would “know that they are a Sharma,” as well as a Bridgerton. Season 4’s premiere confirms that the couple followed through on that plan.
Early in the episode, household staff, including housemaid Celia (Sophie Lamont), Mrs. Wilson (Geraldine Alexander) and Footman John (Oli Higginson), discuss the couple’s absence, revealing that Anthony and Kate temporarily relocated to India, where they welcomed a baby boy. A passing reference to the 'little heir' subtly hints that their story is far from over.
While their physical absence may feel jarring, it serves a practical purpose behind the scenes.
Furthermore, they're absent in the first half of Season 4, so they're not there to watch over Benedict's trials and tribulations as he deals with his feelings about Sophie, who is from a lower financial class.
But, folks, the trailer for Season 4 Part 2, promises a glimpse of Kanthony again, and their son. So, three cheers.
Showrunner Jess Brownell previously explained that the decision allowed the series to honour actor availability without sidelining the characters entirely.
“I think the strength of sending them off to India for a little while is that it does leave the door open for them to come back, schedules allowing,” Brownell told Teen Vogue in June 2024. She added that once actors have carried a season, it’s unfair to expect them to return only for background moments, especially when other projects are calling.
Brownell was equally clear about her affection for Bailey and Ashley, calling them “a magic pairing” who “give so much, even with just tiny little looks and gestures.” We agree, we will never forget the yearning of Wrecking Ball orchestra.
Brownell later reinforced that reassurance, telling Glamour that the India storyline was simply a “plot device,” adding: “They’re not in India for good… There is hope to have them back as much as we are able to make happen.”
