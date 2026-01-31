Season 4 is oddly comforting, wholesome, affectionate, and quietly assured. It lacks the searing passion of Kate and Anthony’s Season 2, but that intensity never quite suited Benedict anyway. Nor does it rely on the relentless tension that defined Season 1. Instead, it more than makes up for Season 3’s unevenness. In its own way, it feels closer to realism—at least as close as Bridgerton allows. After all, what does a nobleman do when he realises he is falling in love with a maid?