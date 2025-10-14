Why might Benedict’s story be the best one yet? It's the best mix of fairytale fantasy and emotional chaos—two things Bridgerton does better than anyone. Afterall, we might remember the dizziness of the first season, that has had fans requesting the Duke (Rege Jean-page) to return, and show us a glimpse of his life with Daphne, a story that no one really recovered from. In Season 2, we followed the enemies-to-lover trope with Anthony (Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Ashley). Each season had a line to remember, from 'I burn for you' to 'You are the bane of my existence', and Season 3, despite mixed criticism, Colin and Penelope's childhood friends to lovers, still ploughed through.