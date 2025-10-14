Season 4 is about to get a lot messier and scandalous, going by the teasers
The ton’s latest scandal isn’t a secret affair or a misplaced glove. It's the fact that Netflix has finally dropped the release date for Bridgerton Season 4. Prepare your fainting couches: the first four episodes land January 29, 2026, and the rest follow on February 26. Yes, dear reader, it’s another two-part heartbreak situation.
Since its glittery debut in December 2020, Bridgerton has been that regency drama, but with modern chaos, and Ariana Grande ballads. Season 3 gave us the epic Penelope-Colin payoff and Lady Whistledown’s big reveal, but Season 4 is about to get messier, as we have Benedict's story at play. And till now, he has just been the quirky, fun brother, dispensing advice while doing questionable and confusing things himself.
Now he is finally stepping out of the shadows—and straight into a masquerade ball. There's Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), the mysterious 'Lady in Silver,' who leaves behind not a glass slipper, but a pearlescent opera glove. Yes, a Cinderella touch, but a Regency-era scandal with a twist.
From the looks of the teaser, we’re getting masked chemistry, mistaken identity, and just enough slow-burn tension to melt the ton’s powdered wigs. Meanwhile, fan favourites Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, and Jonathan Bailey are all back to stir the pot (and the gossip).
Why might Benedict’s story be the best one yet? It's the best mix of fairytale fantasy and emotional chaos—two things Bridgerton does better than anyone. Afterall, we might remember the dizziness of the first season, that has had fans requesting the Duke (Rege Jean-page) to return, and show us a glimpse of his life with Daphne, a story that no one really recovered from. In Season 2, we followed the enemies-to-lover trope with Anthony (Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Ashley). Each season had a line to remember, from 'I burn for you' to 'You are the bane of my existence', and Season 3, despite mixed criticism, Colin and Penelope's childhood friends to lovers, still ploughed through.
And now, it's Benedict's turn.
Get ready, dear reader, this season might just unmask the show’s most enchanting love story yet.
