Trott to leave as Afghanistan coach after T20 World Cup

The South Africa-born 44-year-old has been in charge since 2022
Kabul: Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will leave as Afghanistan coach after the T20 World Cup in February-March, the country's cricket board has said.
The South Africa-born 44-year-old, who has been in charge since 2022, took the Afghans to the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year.
It was their first time in the last four of a World Cup and Trott oversaw Afghanistan's rise as a white-ball team who could challenge the best.
"It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan national team and to witness their passion, resilience and hunger to achieve greatness," said Trott.
"I am proud of what we have accomplished together and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket."
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement Monday that under Trott the country "celebrated some of its most memorable moments in recent cricket history".
ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: "His efforts have supported a crucial period in the development of Afghanistan cricket."
The process for appointing a new head coach will begin after the World Cup, the ACB said.
The World Cup will be held in India and Sri Lanka.
Trott played 52 Tests, 68 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England, scoring 6,792 runs across all three formats.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox