Fan wars erupt after Blackpink’s Rose, Lisa MTV VMA wins; BTS ARMY pushes Lights back to US charts

As the tweets got nastier, ARMY decided to channel their frustration the way they always do—by charting songs. Out of nowhere, BTS’s Lights climbed back into the U.S. charts. It wasn’t an anniversary or a birthday, leading even fans to laugh at themselves: “Were we just bored?” But when ARMY unites to push a track, they’re unstoppable. Need proof? Remember when BTS left for military service and ARMY resurrected their debut single No More Dream—in December, no less, when Mariah Carey usually rules supreme?