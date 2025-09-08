MTV VMAS 2025: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande win big

Presented with the Video Vanguard Award by Ariana Grande — who crowned her “the soundtrack of our lives” — Mariah Carey dazzled in a satin robe-turned-bodysuit before launching into a powerhouse medley of hits from Fantasy to We Belong Together. She also revisited gems from The Emancipation of Mimi, celebrating its 20th anniversary. “I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight,” Carey quipped. “What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?”