But that’s not all: Blackpink fans are fighting fire from all sides: Apart from the constant Grammy pressure, a recent debate resurged with another fandom. Who is better at vocals, Rose or Wendy? The rage from Red Velvet fans was scorching and one hit back, “Rose is not in any world, a better vocalist than Wendy, be real for once.” Another defended Rose and wrote, “Wendy is a bland singer, she might sing higher notes and delivers nothing else. Rose sings with emotion.” One angrily wrote, “In what universe, is Rose a better vocalist than Wendy?”