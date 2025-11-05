GOLD/FOREX
K-pop chaos: Blackpink and Red Velvet fans clash over Rosé vs Wendy and Grammys

Fans began to debate whether Rose was the better vocalist, or Wendy

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Blackpink's Rose is expected to not just snag nominations at the Grammys, but also win one.
If you thought the K-pop Grammy drama was cooling down anytime soon… wow, you were just as wrong as we were. There’s already plenty of chatter — and a fair bit of fury — around Rosé possibly snagging a Grammy for her chart-topping APT with Bruno Mars. It could be the long-awaited breakthrough moment for K-pop, even though BTS, despite multiple nominations and record-breaking hits, never managed to bring one home.

Nevertheless, something else seems to be brewing in the Blackpink fandom, as well as externally. A rumour started going around that Jennie would be performing at the music show, and not Rose. The solo fans went up in arms, bringing to the fore more discussions whether Jennie deserves Grammy recognition more than Rose.

But that’s not all: Blackpink fans are fighting fire from all sides: Apart from the constant Grammy pressure, a recent debate resurged with another fandom. Who is better at vocals, Rose or Wendy? The rage from Red Velvet fans was scorching and one hit back, “Rose is not in any world, a better vocalist than Wendy, be real for once.” Another defended Rose and wrote, “Wendy is a bland singer, she might sing higher notes and delivers nothing else. Rose sings with emotion.” One angrily wrote, “In what universe, is Rose a better vocalist than Wendy?”

Another tried to balance both and wrote, “Wendy is a better vocalist than Rose, Rose is a better singer in Blackpink, but overall in the industry, she’s weak.” And, as always in any fandom war, the insults grew worse, with either side tearing each other down and degrading both the artists.

What a week for K-Pop, huh? And it’s just Wednesday.

