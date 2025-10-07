GOLD/FOREX
Grammys 2026 predictions: Rose's APT leads K-Pop, Lady Gaga still tops, can BTS's J-Hope break through?

It's a bloodbath this time for the Grammys, say fans

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Bruno Mars and Rose's Apt released in october last year.
Bruno Mars and Rose's Apt released in october last year.

The race for the 2026 Grammys is heating up, and social media is buzzing like never before. For K-Pop fans, this year feels like a high-stakes battle royale, with the genre’s biggest stars staking their claims across multiple categories — and all eyes are on APT by Rose featuring Bruno Mars, a track that’s breaking records and expectations alike.

Blackpink is leading the charge with their submission of Jump, which is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Best Music Video. Lisa has a slew of entries too, including Alter Ego, Born Again, and Moonlit Floor.

But it’s Rose’s collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT that’s generating the loudest buzz. Fans are calling it the track that could finally cement K-Pop’s place in Grammy history. One devoted fan didn’t mince words: “If APT doesn’t get nominated and win at the 2026 Grammys, then K-Pop will never have a chance of winning it at any time.”

Jisoo has her eyes set on Earthquake, submitting it for Best Pop Solo Performance and other music categories, while BTS’s J-Hope has thrown his hat in the ring with Killin It Girl. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN and Katseye have made their submissions, and even the unexpected pairing of RM and Megan Fox with Neva Play has added extra intrigue.

APT is not just a fan favourite — it’s breaking records on every front. From streaming milestones to chart dominance, the song has already proven its global reach, with critics fun, quirky energy and Bruno Mars’ unmistakable pop charisma. It’s being touted as a strong contender not only for the Record of the Year but also Song of the Year, a feat that would mark a historic moment for K-Pop on the Grammys stage.

The competition is fierce across the board. Lady Gaga is dominating early predictions with Abracadabra, leading the pack for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Sabrina Carpenter and her powerhouse vocals, the magical Golden from the hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters, and Ariana Grande — who has submitted Daylight Zone for Record of the Year, Twilight Zone for Best Pop Solo Performance, and Defying Gravity from her musical Wicked — are all formidable contenders.

In short, the 2026 Grammy nominations could be a turning point. While pop heavyweights and seasoned legends battle it out, APT is positioned as a game-changer for K-Pop. If the track earns its rightful nomination — and possibly a win — it could signal the genre’s arrival on one of music’s biggest stages, making it not just a fan favourite but a historic milestone.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
