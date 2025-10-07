The competition is fierce across the board. Lady Gaga is dominating early predictions with Abracadabra, leading the pack for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Sabrina Carpenter and her powerhouse vocals, the magical Golden from the hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters, and Ariana Grande — who has submitted Daylight Zone for Record of the Year, Twilight Zone for Best Pop Solo Performance, and Defying Gravity from her musical Wicked — are all formidable contenders.