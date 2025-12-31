Planning year-end gold shopping? Dubai prices stabilise after a volatile December

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai were unchanged on Wednesday, holding firm after a volatile December that saw prices surge to record highs before easing toward month-end. As of 9:30 am, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh522 per gram, while the 22-karat variety stood at Dh483.25. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

While prices were flat on the day, December told a far more eventful story for bullion buyers. Gold opened the month near Dh511.75 per gram for 24-karat gold on December 1, with steady gains building through the first half as prices crossed Dh520 by mid-month. Momentum picked up sharply in the final week, pushing prices to an all-time high of Dh546.25 on December 27 and 28, before profit-taking set in. By the final days of the month, prices had retreated and stabilised around the Dh522 mark, leaving gold still sharply higher on a monthly basis despite the late pullback.

Elsewhere in commodities, copper was heading for its biggest annual gain since 2009, driven by expectations that demand linked to electrification and energy transition will outpace supply. The metal has surged more than 40% on the London Metal Exchange this year, making it the top performer among major industrial metals.

The precious metals complex has swung sharply this month, hitting successive records before giving up part of those gains as investors locked in profits from what many described as an overheated rally. Despite the pullback, gold is still up more than 65% this year, supported by heavy central-bank buying, concerns over sovereign debt and the US Federal Reserve’s easing cycle.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.