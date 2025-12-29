Dubai gold slips from record highs after strong December run. Is it time to buy?

Gold prices in Dubai have risen noticeably through December, gaining from Dh511.75 for 24-karat on December 1 to above Dh545 by December 26, marking a climb of more than 6% before easing toward the month-end. A similar pattern was seen in 22-karat gold, which rose from Dh473.75 to above Dh505 before slipping back.

Silver’s extraordinary rally appeared to cool after briefly breaking through $80 per ounce for the first time in decades. The white metal, which touched $84 per ounce in early Monday trading, slipped as much as 5% before stabilising. Analysts attributed the volatility to speculative trading and fears of supply shortages as inventories hit multi-year lows.

China’s export measures, announced earlier in the year, have further complicated supply chains. While China is the world’s largest silver consumer, it produces much of its silver as a byproduct of other metals. Any export restrictions are likely to tighten a market already seen as fragile.

