The BTS's star's dimly-lit home tour broke the internet
We finally got to see BTS’s Jungkook’s home, and it was exactly as they had imagined. A little eerie, dimly lit, but fit his aesthetic perfectly. ARMY couldn’t help commenting on how the ‘all-black’ aesthetic screamed vampire chic, with every corner radiating cool and a mysterious vibe that only Jungkook could pull off.
From the TV setup to the stairs and overall layout, the residence perfectly mirrors his personality: stylish, private, and totally bachelor-approved. Fans couldn’t help laughing at the six plastic seats arranged like a business meeting. “Why six?” one asked. Another quipped, “He makes Jin stand,” nodding to the ongoing Tom-and-Jerry-style dynamic between the eldest and youngest BTS members.
And it’s not just about looks. The multi-story home comes with a private elevator, a fully equipped gym, a home cinema and Karaoke. Yes, the kind of place that makes you immediately question your life choices and your apartment lease.
Fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from awe to envy. “Jungkook’s house is so him,” one X user gushed. Another called it a ‘real bachelor’s pad’ while many simply sighed at the thought of his birthday livestream happening right in that glamourous space.
For anyone dreaming of JK-level interior vibes, here’s the lowdown: We’re talking about dramatic dark tones, minimalist but luxe furnishings, and multi-functional spaces that are all about fun and sophistication. Bonus points if your home has a secret elevator, a private cinema, or even just a corner that doubles as your personal karaoke stage.
At 27, Jungkook’s house is a full statement, and a testament to hard work, style, and personality poured into every detail. It’s more than a home; it’s an aesthetic, a vibe, and a lifestyle rolled into one.
So, take notes, ARMY: this is how you channel your inner Golden Maknae at home — all-black everything, a touch of luxury, and just enough mystery to make every visitor swoon.
How to get Jungkook vibes without breaking the bank
Go dark and moody: Black or deep-toned throws, cushions, and rugs instantly add JK-style drama.
Statement lighting: Swap pricey fixtures for sleek, budget-friendly lamps or DIY LED setups.
Multi-functional spaces: Your corner can be a reading nook, karaoke stage, or mini-gym — all in one.
Thrift and DIY: Hunt for secondhand furniture or get creative with affordable DIY décor accents.
Keep it simple: Less clutter, more personality — chic simplicity is key.
Soundtrack it: Play Dynamite (or any BTS fave) while styling — instant JK energy.
