GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Woman arrested for repeatedly stalking BTS’s Jungkook and violating court order

The woman created a disturbance on Jungkook's property.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
This latest arrest is not Jungkook’s first encounter with obsessive fans.
This latest arrest is not Jungkook’s first encounter with obsessive fans.

A Brazilian woman in her 30s has been taken into custody for stalking BTS member Jungkook.

Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station confirmed on January 4 that “Ms. A” was arrested for violating the Act on the Punishment of Crime of Stalking. She allegedly approached Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan-gu around 2:50 PM, causing a disturbance by throwing mail at the property, as reported by AllKpop.

Ms. A had already been arrested twice last month for similar incidents at Jungkook’s home. Following those encounters, Jungkook’s team had requested an official restraining order. Police are continuing to investigate the full details of the latest incident.

This latest arrest is not Jungkook’s first encounter with obsessive fans. Earlier in 2025, a woman in her 30s was detained by Yongsan police after allegedly attempting to break into his Seoul apartment shortly after his military discharge.

Reports revealed she repeatedly tried to enter the building using the door passcode late at night and admitted she had traveled to South Korea specifically to meet him. Jungkook has long spoken about the challenges posed by “saesangs,” or obsessive fans, warning them not to cross boundaries. These incidents highlight the ongoing risks public figures face from extreme fan behavior and the importance of enforcement measures like restraining orders.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Congolese fan stands still for 90 minutes like a statue

Congolese fan stands still for 90 minutes like a statue

1m read
Formula 1 enthusiasts.

New AI playbook for sports fan engagement

3m read
BTS: RM, JIN, V, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, Suga and Jimin reunited in June, 2025.

How ARMY uses music to protect BTS at every moment

4m read
The scammers ordered her to install two Skype IDs, where a man identifying himself as Mohit Handa allegedly watched her via her phone camera, claiming she was under “house arrest.” Illustrative image.

Bengaluru woman loses Rs318m in ‘digital arrest’ scam

2m read