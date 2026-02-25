Jungkook’s Calvin Klein era isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon
Dubai: Jungkook is once again front and centre for Calvin Klein, returning as the face of the brand’s latest denim-focused campaign. The latest ad keeps things visually simple: denim, defined lines, logo waistbands, neutral backdrops. But the focus is unmistakably on him.
Within minutes, timelines were flooded. Screenshots, slow-motion edits, zoom-ins on denim details that. The excitement wasn’t subtle, it was global and immediate. “HE’S INSANE,” trended alongside his name in multiple regions, as fans dissected everything from his expression to the way he simply stood.
This isn’t Jungkook’s first campaign with the brand, he has been a global ambassador since 2023 , but each release somehow feels like a new era.
At the same time, ARMYs were quick to highlight the duality. “He’s shy until the camera turns on,” one viral post read. Another joked that Jungkook “pays rent in Calvin Klein at this point” a nod to how seamlessly he embodies the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.
Shot by photographer Mert Alas, the campaign’s stripped-back styling only amplified the reaction. No distractions, just denim, light and Jungkook. Fans appreciated that simplicity, saying it allowed his presence to carry the entire visual.
Contributed by Saarangi Aji