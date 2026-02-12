GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

BTS Jungkook becomes the face of luxury watchmaker Hublot

Jungkook joins the likes of global stars like Usain Bolt, Dwyane Wade, and Novak Djokovic

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jungkook as the new brand ambassador for Hublot
Jungkook as the new brand ambassador for Hublot
Hublot

Dubai: BTS’s Jungkook, the group’s golden maknae and global sensation, has officially been appointed Global Brand Ambassador for Hublot. He joins a rich roster of global icons like Usain Bolt, Dwyane Wade, and Novak Djokovic who also promote the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

While his fans know him for his incredible voice, electrifying stage presence, and dance moves, Jungkook has also been steadily building a reputation as a style icon.

Over the years, Jungkook has partnered with a variety of brands and artists, from high-fashion magazines to global campaigns.

Jungkook’s connection with Hublot isn’t entirely new. Fans may recall the 2022 FIFA World Cup performance, where he sang Dreamers as Hublot served as the official timekeeper.

Fans know Jungkook as a trendsetter who doesn’t just follow fashion, but also someone who he creates it. From experimenting with bold hair colors, piercings and statement sneakers to mixing vintage pieces with contemporary brands, he has a way of giving every look a JK touch.

The first timepiece associated with this partnership is the Big Bang Original Unico. Fans are already excited to see how Jungkook's personal style might influence future collaborations or special editions.

With high-profile collaborations spanning brands like Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Hublot, he’s no longer just a K-pop idol, he stands as a symbol of modern luxury, creativity, and cultural influence, proving that the golden maknae is truly a global icon in both music and fashion.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
KpopFashionBTS

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Wajdan Gul and Anam Khalid, founders of Squatwolf.

How Squatwolf grew from Dubai to global markets

4m read
Shah Rukh Khan at the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards

How Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight in Dubai awards

5m read
Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, presents the award to Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan bags Global Style Icon award in Dubai

3m read
Shah Rukh Khan spotted in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan dines with Mohamed Alabbar in Dubai

2m read