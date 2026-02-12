Jungkook joins the likes of global stars like Usain Bolt, Dwyane Wade, and Novak Djokovic
While his fans know him for his incredible voice, electrifying stage presence, and dance moves, Jungkook has also been steadily building a reputation as a style icon.
Over the years, Jungkook has partnered with a variety of brands and artists, from high-fashion magazines to global campaigns.
Jungkook’s connection with Hublot isn’t entirely new. Fans may recall the 2022 FIFA World Cup performance, where he sang Dreamers as Hublot served as the official timekeeper.
Fans know Jungkook as a trendsetter who doesn’t just follow fashion, but also someone who he creates it. From experimenting with bold hair colors, piercings and statement sneakers to mixing vintage pieces with contemporary brands, he has a way of giving every look a JK touch.
The first timepiece associated with this partnership is the Big Bang Original Unico. Fans are already excited to see how Jungkook's personal style might influence future collaborations or special editions.
With high-profile collaborations spanning brands like Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Hublot, he’s no longer just a K-pop idol, he stands as a symbol of modern luxury, creativity, and cultural influence, proving that the golden maknae is truly a global icon in both music and fashion.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji